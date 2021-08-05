Xtra Analysis: Everything You Need To Know About Man City's Latest Recruit - Jack Grealish

Manchester City are close to announcing their first major signing of the summer transfer window, and we take an in-depth look at just what the Premier League champions' newest arrival will bring to Pep Guardiola's side.

The former Aston Villa captain is set to join City in a deal worth a record-breaking £100 million, and with Jack Grealish establishing himself to be one of the most creative players in European football over the past two seasons, Etihad officials have considered the Solihull-raised midfielder to be worth the considerable expense.

With the transfer now set to be official, we take an in-depth look into just what City’s newest arrival will bring to the Premier League champions for the coming season and the foreseeable future.

With City having effectively walked the league last year following an incredible mid-season run of form, the club’s hierarchy have looked to build on the success. Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insisted in his annual post-season interview that City would not 'sit back and be content' with last season’s accomplishments - implying that the hierarchy were well-aware of what the squad needs.

In stark contrast to the first two of City’s three Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola, the success of last season was largely due to the effectiveness of the backline - with the partnership of Rúben Dias and John Stones forming the bedrock of Guardiola’s latest triumph.

The statistics however, showed a worrying decline in Manchester City’s offensive effectiveness.

Throughout last season, Guardiola’s side recorded an average of 2.18 goals per game [GPG], and whilst City finished 12 points ahead of next-best Manchester United, they were markedly less effective in front of goal than in previous seasons.

For reference, throughout the 2019/20 league season, City averaged 2.68 GPG, whilst in the 2018/19 and 2017/18 seasons the side recorded 2.5 and 2.79 GPG respectively - thus evidencing the alarming downturn in the club's effectiveness in front of goal throughout the previous campaign.

With City’s noticeable decline in goalscoring form, the club have set about reversing this trend, and one solution has been to recruit one of the most creative players in world football.

Enter: Jack Grealish.

Setting the scene

Born in Birmingham and raised in nearby Solihull, 25-year-old Jack Grealish has spent almost the entirety of his career at Aston Villa, and has made 213 appearances for the club since his debut in May 2014, coincidentally against Manchester City.

Grealish joined Villa as a six-year-old, and spent almost 20 years at the Birmingham-based club. However, the England international has seen his stature within the game progress immeasurably in recent years, and with the player himself perhaps realising that he has achieved as much as he will ever achieve at Villa, he has sought a new challenge.

Creative output

Grealish is widely regarded as one of the most creative players in the Premier League, and consequently, is often compared to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes.

However, whilst this is heavy praise, it is warranted praise, as the statistics support the notion that Grealish deserves to be held in a similar regard to the likes of the aforementioned De Bruyne and Fernandes, given his creative output.

Throughout the 2020/21 league season, Grealish recorded six goals and 10 assists across 26 appearances for Aston Villa, as he captained his side to a respectable 11th place finish in the English top-flight.

Whilst these stats are great, but not phenomenal, it’s worth noting that Aston Villa are a far less attacking side in comparison to City, and it is feasible to conceive that Grealish playing alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden will yield greater goal contribution numbers for the midfielder going forward.

Throughout the 2020/21 Premier League season, only Kevin De Bruyne (3.2) bested Jack Grealish’s recording of 3.1 key passes per game, thus evidencing his vision and precision when in possession.

Grealish also created 70 chances from open play - second only to Bruno Fernandes (77) - although he played 11 games fewer than the Portuguese star. City's latest recruit, however, averaged 2.88 chances created from open play per game - the highest in the Premier League.

With his ability to pick a pass and create a chance statistically evident, another impressive feature of Grealish’s game is his ability to pass accurately and retain possession. This is reflected in his remarkable 83.3% pass success rate – a percentage superior to a plethora of Premier League midfielders including Paul Pogba (83%), De Bruyne (81.7) and Fernandes (78.3).

It is also noteworthy that Grealish has achieved these impressive feats in an Aston Villa side, and these statistics suggest that his talents should theoretically lighten the creative burden currently shouldered by De Bruyne going forward.

Where will he play?

One of the key reasons for Manchester City parting with a Premier League record £100 million to acquire Jack Grealish’s services is his ability to operate effectively in numerous roles across the midfield and forward line.

Offering positional flexibility, Grealish can perform efficiently as an eight, a 10, or as a left-winger, but with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden at the club, it is deducible that the new recruit has been taken on as a midfielder.

Grealish has previously admitted that he considers himself to be more of a midfielder than a winger, and given the player’s skillset and excellent positional sense, Pep Guardiola could feasibly position him as a number eight - in a role similar to İlkay Gündoğan or Kevin De Bruyne.

Always hungry to affect the game, Grealish moves well without the ball and always looks to provide a passing option for teammates. His interplay is remarkable, and Pep Guardiola must believe that Grealish is an excellent fit for his City side.

Intelligent off the ball, intricate with it, and adept with using both feet, Grealish possesses the qualities necessary to operate within a Guardiola midfield, whilst his dribbling prowess and ability to carve through opposition defences will offer the City midfield a new, lethal arrow in the quiver.

Grealish is, of course, perfectly capable at operating in a left-wing capacity as he has done expertly for Aston Villa in recent years, and thrives when afforded the freedom to express himself.

Given his noted effectiveness in the role, it would be unsurprising to see Grealish positioned on the left at City, at least initially.

Attacking Threat

In recent years, Grealish has established a reputation as being a fierce dribbler and an effective carrier of the ball. His renowned dribbling ability frequently produces chances, goals, and the winning of set pieces.

Grealish possesses a low centre of gravity, affording him excellent balance, which in conjunction with his formidable change of pace, allows the player to manoeuvre his runs appropriately and almost glide past opposition defenders. Moreover, his dribbling ability often leads to the winning of free-kicks in dangerous areas, with opposition defenders often struggling to keep up with the England star.

A lightning rod for fouls, Jack Grealish won 110 free-kicks last season – the most in the Premier League despite missing 12 games through injury. Grealish also holds the record for fouls won in a single season with 167 - a record that the player considers to be a 'compliment', as his penetrative runs frequently cause problems for defenders.

Grealish’s proficiency at winning free-kicks could present City with another goalscoring avenue, as Pep Guardiola's squad possesses skilled set-piece takers such as Gündoğan and Mahrez.

Whilst Grealish’s driving runs and chance creation is renowned and forms a key element of his game, the England international is also an accomplished crosser of the ball - with this ability on show at the European Championships. Grealish provided two vital assists throughout the tournament and his innate ability to beat his man and then pick out a precise, well-weighted cross could see Grealish become a key player at the Etihad.

Although primarily a creator, the Aston Villa academy graduate also carries a significant goal threat and has often showcased his abilities in front of goal with the England star having scored 14 times in his previous two seasons.

It is worth noting that on paper, Grealish transitioning to a more attack-minded team with the move to City means that he will likely be afforded considerably more goalscoring opportunities than he was at Villa, and he will hopefully thrive goal-wise in the City set-up.

Summary

With his arrival at City now set to be made official, Grealish will work under the guidance of Guardiola - a manager credited with honing the talents of the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi and David Silva, and the £100 million star should conceivably see his game improve immeasurably under the Catalan.

Grealish will come into a dressing room brimming with top-class talent such as De Bruyne and Mahrez, and the 25 year-old will benefit greatly from training alongside some of the best players in the world week-in week-out, just as many have before him.

A natural leader, Grealish is noted as a player who can take a game by the scruff of the neck and get his side through tough situations. His ability to lead the way, along with his dribbling prowess, has led to warranted comparisons with English football legend Paul Gascoigne.

Capable of creating a goal out of nothing, with the addition of Grealish, Guardiola now has two of the most statistically creative players in the Premier League at his disposal, and on-paper, City should once again be a force to be reckoned with next season.

