2022 World Cup: 27 Teams Can Still Qualify For The Knockouts As Portugal Confirms RO16 Place

Portugal were only the third side to confirm their place in the round of 16 after the second round of fixtures meaning that 27 teams will still have a chance of getting into the knockout rounds going into the last round of group stage fixtures.

Bruno Fernandes got a brace to make sure Portugal got all three points against a Uruguay side who only set up to defend in a five at the back system which ultimately backfired.

The first half had little goalmouth action as a back three of Sebastian Coates, Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin kept Ronaldo quiet.

In the second 45 minutes it appeared that in the 54th minute they had finally been beaten by Ronaldo as he ran off celebrating a headed goal after a Fernandes cross.

However, after a few more replays it was clear to see that due to the spin of the ball Ronaldo did not get a touch, so the goal was credited to his former Manchester United teammate Fernandes.

Uruguay show no ambition and Diego Alonso's decisions left a lot to be desired

As soon as they went a goal down Uruguay decided to try and attack making several substitutes which all seemed too little too late.

The changes were also questionable as when chasing the game Alonso took off Darwin Nunez and Edinson Cavani who are of course very threatening attackers.

Luis Suarez didn't make it onto the pitch until the 72nd minute as well which considering Uruguay went one nil down nine minutes into the second half was another questionable decision.

Ghana managed to score two against Portugal so on the whole the negative defensive approach was definitely the wrong one.

Fernandes got his second goal from the penalty spot after a controversial handball, and he dispatched the spot-kick with ease after his usual skip.

Uruguay will play Ghana in their last group game which will be a rerun off the 2010 knockout game due to the fact that whoever wins will go through so there will be potential for another heritage World Cup moment.

