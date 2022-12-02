2022 World Cup: Belgium Crash Out With Roberto Martinez Stepping Down

Belgium have crashed out of the World Cup at the first hurdle after failing to defeat Croatia in their last game of the groups which resulted in them finishing third on four points.

Due to this Roberto Martinez after the game confirmed that it was his last game as Belgium head coach after six years in charge and this World Cup being his third major tournament.

Croatia only needed to draw the game to ensure that they did go through which they did however they did not top the group because of the result in the other group game.

In that Morocco beat Canada 2-1 to be the surprise package and top the group meaning it was the first time they went through to the knockout stages since 1986.

IMAGO / Belga

Romelu Lukaku could have been the hero but he turned into the villain

The thing with football is that fine margins make the biggest of differences and Romelu Lukau will know that more than anyone after Belgium's draw.

After missing the first game of the group and only playing ten minutes in the second game due to fitness issues Lukaku was thrown into the deep end in the second half as Martinez threw everything at the game.

He had around five massive chances to win the game with one of them being a sitter from two yards out which he could not manage to put into the back of the net.

The current Chelsea loanee could have easily been the hero however he instead ended the night as the villain going off punching the dugout with frustration.

At 29-years-old it may be his last World Cup along so many of the other Belgium stars with this squad having been deemed their golden generation of talent now being no more.

With the European Championships in 18 months' time the search for a new manager will have to start immediately.