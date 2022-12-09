Skip to main content
2022 World Cup: Brazil Crash Out On Penalties Against Croatia

IMAGO / PA Images

2022 World Cup: Brazil Crash Out On Penalties Against Croatia

Croatia caused a massive surprise as they yet again got another victory on penalties knocking out the tournament favourites Brazil.

Croatia reached the semi-finals of the World Cup yet again after they defeated the pre-tournament favourites Brazil on penalties sending superstar Neymar out in tears.

Tite's side struggled in the first half as Croatia, who were deemed the underdogs for the game, with the South Americans looking for Neymar for inspiration.

They gave it more of a go in the second half but Croatia's vastly experienced midfield with Luka Modric at the centre of it they managed to just about keep the game at their pace and control it even though Dominik Livakovic was forced into a few saves with one of them stopping a Josko Gvardiol own goal.

Brazil took the lead in extra time to make history as he levelled Pele's record for his country.

Neymar

He picked the ball up from deep and got it back carrying the ball into the box before laying it off.

The PSG attacker got the ball back and went round the goalkeeper with ease before finding the back of the net with the goal making it look likely that Brazil were on their way to the semi-finals.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Bruno Petkovic had other ideas as with three minutes to go he got the ball pulled back to him and his strike beat Alisson via a deflection to send the Croatian bench into oblivion.

Croatia went first in the shootout with Nikola Vlasic having no issues which wasn't the case for Rodrygo as just like against Japan Livakovic became the hero keeping the ball out with a save.

Neymar

Marquinhos had Brazil's fourth pen and had to score to keep his nation in the tournament but he hit the post even though he sent Livakovic the wrong way.

Neymar was pictured in tears as he said before the tournament that this would be his last World Cup and he was meant to take the all-important fifth spot-kick meaning he didn't get the chance to save his country from crashing out.

It means it is yet another underwhelming World Cup for Brazil after they went out in the quarter-finals in 2018 as well whereas it is another overwhelming achievement for Croatia who have got to the semi-finals again.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

BrazilCroatia

Goncalo Ramos & Yann Sommer
Match Coverage

Goncalo Ramos Scores First Hat-Trick Of 2022 World Cup

By Elliot Thompson
Bounou
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Morocco Shock Spain On Penalties

By Elliot Thompson
imago1020062842h
News

2022 World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Against Switzerland

By Elliot Thompson
Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Star's Contract Extension Could Be Axed To Make Way For Jude Bellingham

By Harri Burton
Phil Foden, Manchester City
News

Revealed: Bristol City Came "Very Close" To Signing Phil Foden On Loan In 2017

By Harri Burton
Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Join Race For Young Croatian Defender, Wanted By Chelsea

By Harri Burton
Richarlison
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Brazil Run Riot In The First Half To Get Tite Dancing

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland
Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid Are Not Considering Signing Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson