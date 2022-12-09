2022 World Cup: Brazil Crash Out On Penalties Against Croatia

Croatia reached the semi-finals of the World Cup yet again after they defeated the pre-tournament favourites Brazil on penalties sending superstar Neymar out in tears.

Tite's side struggled in the first half as Croatia, who were deemed the underdogs for the game, with the South Americans looking for Neymar for inspiration.

They gave it more of a go in the second half but Croatia's vastly experienced midfield with Luka Modric at the centre of it they managed to just about keep the game at their pace and control it even though Dominik Livakovic was forced into a few saves with one of them stopping a Josko Gvardiol own goal.

Brazil took the lead in extra time to make history as he levelled Pele's record for his country.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

He picked the ball up from deep and got it back carrying the ball into the box before laying it off.

The PSG attacker got the ball back and went round the goalkeeper with ease before finding the back of the net with the goal making it look likely that Brazil were on their way to the semi-finals.

However, Bruno Petkovic had other ideas as with three minutes to go he got the ball pulled back to him and his strike beat Alisson via a deflection to send the Croatian bench into oblivion.

Croatia went first in the shootout with Nikola Vlasic having no issues which wasn't the case for Rodrygo as just like against Japan Livakovic became the hero keeping the ball out with a save.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Marquinhos had Brazil's fourth pen and had to score to keep his nation in the tournament but he hit the post even though he sent Livakovic the wrong way.

Neymar was pictured in tears as he said before the tournament that this would be his last World Cup and he was meant to take the all-important fifth spot-kick meaning he didn't get the chance to save his country from crashing out.

It means it is yet another underwhelming World Cup for Brazil after they went out in the quarter-finals in 2018 as well whereas it is another overwhelming achievement for Croatia who have got to the semi-finals again.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: