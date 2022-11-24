2022 World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History In Portugal Victory

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty to open the scoring and make World Cup history as Portugal just about hung on to victory against Ghana in their opening game in Group H.

Ronaldo, who is currently not owned by any club after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United, won and converted the penalty to make him the first ever player in history to score at five World Cup Finals.

His goal in the second half was quickly cancelled out by Andre Ayew but Portugal reacted well by scoring two goals in quick succession with Joao Felix restoring the lead and Rafael Leao then doubled the advantage.

Osman Bukari headed one back with a minute to go but Ghana could not get another equaliser in the nine minutes of stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

One of the greatest players in the history of sport has been in the news a lot building-up to the World Cup due to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which he openly criticked Manchester United and their manager Erik Ten Haag which led to him getting his contract terminated.

So his second spell at United ended sourly as he prepared for his last World Cup and even though he only had four Premier League starts to his name this season he started from the off for Fernando Santos.

He got his record-breaking goal in the 65th minute when he won the penalty which was a decision which could have easily gone either way.

However after a few deep breaths as usual Ronaldo powerfully buried the spot-kick giving Lawrence Zigi even though the goalkeeper went the right way.

Andre Ayew, formerly of Swansea City, scored a tap-in to get Ghana back into the game but that goal was cancelled five minutes later as Felix effortlessly dinked the ball over Zigi.

AC Milan's Leao then got the third a couple of minutes later with a delicately placed finish in the right corner after Bruno Fernandes played the ball at the right exact moment allowing Leao to strike first time.

Ghana got one back with a minute to go through a header from Bukari who proceeded to do Ronaldo's signature celebration.

They came so close to getting an equaliser at the death as Diogo Costa put the ball down without realising Inaki Williams was behind him and he nicked the ball off him but he slipped before he could get a proper strike away.

Portugal play Uruguay in a key game in the next game as Luis Suarez goes up against Ronaldo yet again.

