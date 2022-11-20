2022 World Cup: Ecuador Spoil Qatar's Party Defeating The Hosts In The Opening Game

In the opening game of the 2022 World Cup Ecuador took all three points with a dominant performance from the first few minutes.

Enner Valencia scored the opening goal from a penalty and got the second from a header before half-time.

After a hectic first half the second was a much more subdued affair with Ecuador always in control.

The South American side restricted Qatar to minimal chances with the hosts failing to have a shot on target and the loss for is the first time that the host nation has lost the opening game of the World Cup in history.

Ecuador spoil the party

After an opening ceremony where BTS singer Jung Kook performed the stadium was full of expectation with many people to do with organising the tournament hoping kick-off would divert the attention away from the controversies surrounding the winter World Cup.

It didn't take long for the drama to start on the pitch as in the first attack Ecuador had the ball in the back of the net with a scrappy passage of play ending with Valencia nodding in from close range.

However, after a VAR review an offside was given with many left confused as to who was offside.

Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb got away with one after coming out into no man's land but on the 15th minute he made a rash decision again this time fouling Valencia as the former West Ham man tried to go round him.

Valencia stepped up and calmly converted the penalty sending Al Sheeb the wrong way.

It didn't take long for him to get his brace as just after the half an hour mark he brilliantly headed in Angelo Preciado's cross.

The goal took Valencia's total of World Cup goals up to five, level with Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane.

In the second half Al Sheeb was forced into a save to deny Romario Ibarra with that being the only action either goalkeeper was forced into with Ecuador just taking the tempo of the match down making sure Qatar could not find a way back into it.

Mohammed Muntari came closest to getting Qatar's first ever World Cup goal as his volleyed attempt nearly remarkably dipped under the bar but thankfully for Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez it didn't.

Qatar now face an uphill battle to progress in the tournament due to Senegal and Netherlands on paper being rated as better sides than Ecuador.

