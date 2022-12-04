2022 World Cup: England Make Lightwork Of Senegal To Get Another Knockout Win

England provided a professional display against an awkward opposition in Senegal as in the end they beat them 3-0 after a slow start.

In the opening 35 minutes the game was even with Senegal providing the only chance which Jordan Pickford was more than equal too however England got their first opening and they took it expertly well with Jordan Henderson getting a rare goal.

Just before the half-time whistle England knocked the wind out of Senegal's sails as they got another goal counter-attacking from a corner with Harry Kane rifling it past Edouard Mendy after some brilliant ball carrying from Jude Bellingham.

In the second half Gareth Southgate's side stopped Senegal's comeback before it even began as Bukayo Saka got another goal on the 57th minute with a delicate first-time finish after a Phil Foden cross.

Now England have the not so easy challenge of stopping Kylian Mbappe's France who already has five goals in this tournament.

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

The best attacking play under Gareth Southgate?

12 goals in four games is certainly not a bad record and then when it is technically 12 in three due to the bore draw England and USA played out.

Southgate suffered critiscm for not finding a way to get Phil Foden into the starting XI but now he has alongside Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

That front three with a free to roam Jude Bellingham behind them due to Jordan Henderson offering the balance in the middle seems to be just right for England and it worked excellently again.

As well as that the attacking talent of Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, James Maddison and Callum Wilson on the bench makes England a scary prospect for any side.

An attacking system which suits all the players and the backline out as well as a ridiculous wealth of options on the bench should England be scared of France or should it be the other way round.

What a game we have on our hands.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: