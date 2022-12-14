2022 World Cup: France End Morocco's Underdog Story As They Make It To Another Final

France were one step too far for Morocco who produced one of the best underdogs stories in World Cup history by becoming the first African side to make it the semi-finals and on their way they beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

Morocco dominated the game for large parts but they got off to the worst possible start as within the first five minutes they had gone a goal down with left-back Theo Hernandez finishing from a tight angle.

Now France had Morocco exactly where they wanted them as they were able to sit back and soak up all the pressure, something which Morocco themselves had perfected during the tournament conceding only one goal before the encounter in the semi-final.

Walid Regragui's side had some big chances in the first half and they came ever so close to equalising in the last few minutes before the interval with Jawad El Yamiq's remarkable overhead kick being saved onto the post by Hugo Lloris.

IMAGO / PA Images

The second half followed a similar pattern with Kylian Mbappe leaving Achraf Hakimi free to attack France's left side and they had some half chances but the period of the game with their sustained pressure had passed without a goal so therefore the hope was slowly but surely fading for another Morocco miracle.

Then the hope was sucked out of the tournament as substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored within 44 seconds of being on the filed with ten minutes to go.

Morocco even had a couple of chances to get a consolation goal in stoppage time but Jules Kounde blocked it on the line.

When it is not your day, it just simply not your day.

So France have a chance to win it back-to-back.

Mbappe vs Messi.

What an occasion we have on our hands.

