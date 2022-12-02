The 2014 World Champions Germany have gone out in the group stages of the World Cup yet again even though they defeated Costa Rica 4-2 in the last group game.

In the other game of Group E, which was happening at the same time, Japan produced another shock defeating Spain 2-1 which is why Germany ended up finishing third instead of clinching second place.

Germany were cruising in the first half which was anticipated as they were winning 1-0 after ten minutes due to Serge Gnabry's finish.

After the interval Germany were still in control but news filtered through that Japan were all of a sudden winning after a controversial second goal so Costa Rica started to go for it and they shocked the footballing world.

On the 58th minute Yeltsin Tejada scored a rebound after some poor goalkeeping from Manuel Neuer.

Then with 20 minutes ago Neuer yet again failed to deal with the trouble and the ball ended up ricocheting off the back of his leg going into the back of the net.

At that current moment both Japan and Costa Rica were going through which sent shockwaves through the footballing.

Them shockwaves lasted for four minutes though as Kai Havertz equalised for Germany with a neat finish and then he restored the lead for his nation by latching onto a cross at the back post.

Nicklas Fullkrug then got another goal from close range but in the end it meant nothing as Japan held on against Spain.

That meant that Hansi Flick's first major tournament in charge of his home nation ended in dramatic failure with the former Bayern Munich manager after the game not ruling out handing in his resignation.