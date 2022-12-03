Skip to main content
2022 World Cup: Holland Have Too Much Class For The United States

In the first round of 16 game Holland knocked out the United States in convincing style with a stellar performance from Denzel Dumfries.

Holland progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup knocking out the United States in the first round of 16 game of the tournament.

Louis Van Gaal's side got an early goal through Memphis Depay and just before half-time they looked to have taken any momentum away from USA by doubling their lead from a near identical goal from Daley Blind.

In the second half Gregg Berhalter's side struggled to react and get back into the game until the last 15 minutes when substitute Haji Wright luckily managed to scoop the ball over Andries Noppert.

However, the fightback didn't last long ad Denzel Dumfries restored the two-goal lead five minutes later with a neat finish at the back post to ensure the Dutch will be going to the last eight.

Holland

A Denzel Dumfries masterclass sends the Dutch through

Holland sat back and soaked up any pressure from USA expertly well but when they did attack they went through Dumfries at right wingback every time.

For the first goal it was an excellent passing move which ended with Depay running onto Dumfries' cross which was placed perfectly for the Barcelona man.

The second goal came from Dumfries doing the exact same thing and it allowed Blind to finish first time.

Denzel Dumfries

To get the cherry on top of his fine performance Dumfries found himself on the end of a cross this time and he himself finished first time to make sure the USA could not comeback to take the game to extra time.

Dumfries was one of Holland's key men in Euro 2020 and he showing how important he is now on the world stage.

