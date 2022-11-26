2022 World Cup: Kylian Mbappe Brace Sends France To The Knockout Stages

France became the first side in the Qatar World Cup to confirm their place in the knockout rounds after beating Denmark 2-1 thanks to a brace from their star Kylian Mbappe.

In the first half there wasn't too many chances, but Mbappe had a massive opportunity to send his side in with half-time lead as Ousmane Dembele laid the ball back to him in the penalty area, but he skied it well over the bar.

After the interval he did get his goal though with some exquisite link-up play down the left with Theo Hernandez allowing him to hit it first time past Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark responded very quickly though as Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen equalised with a header from a corner and a few minutes later they nearly snatched the lead but Hugo Lloris stood firm to deny Jesper Lindstrom.

With five minutes to go France did get their winner and it was of course Mbappe who got onto the end of a delicious ball from Antoine Griezmann to send the World Cup holders' place into the next round and they will top the group if Australia fail to win on the last match.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Mbappe relishes being the main man whilst Griezmann sparkles in a deeper role

The pressure on Mbappe's shoulders didn't stop growing due to the fact that France suffered several injuries in the build-up to the World Cup with the likes of Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante and Karim Benzema all missing the tournament.

However, just like in 2018, he has shown that the pressure will not faze him and if anything it makes him perform better when he knows that the reliance is on him compared to when he is at PSG who have other world class attackers in Lionel Messi and Neymar.

His understanding with AC Milan's Theo Hernandez will be a very dangerous threat in the knockout rounds, especially due to how rapid the pair are.

Another key aspect of the victory was Antoine Griezmann's role in the side.

The Atletico Madrid striker has always been a favourite under Didier Deschamps and rightfully so after he won the golden boot in Euro 2016/

However, he has found a new role for France and in the opening two games he seems to be excelling in as he finds himself even deeper than a fundamental number ten position.

It allows him to conduct play whilst also create and that is exactly what he did getting a lovely assist with a cross finding Mbappe.

France will be expecting to win their last game of the groups against Tunisia who are yet to score a goal.

