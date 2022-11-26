2022 World Cup: Lionel Messi Gets His Moment With Wonder Strike

Argentina won their first game of the 2022 World Cup as they defeated Mexico in the second half thanks to two sumptuous goals with the opener coming from Lionel Messi.

The South American side struggled to put an authoritative stamp on the game in the first 45 minutes as they did not create any clear-cut opportunities whilst Mexico sat back with a five at the back system attempting to soak up any pressure.

After the break the match followed the same pattern with Argentina looking for inspiration and of course they got it from one of the greats as Messi picked the ball up on the edge of the area took one touch and fired home past Guillermo Ochoa.

The second came from substitute Enzo Fernandez who cut in from the left after receiving the ball from Messi and bended the ball into the top right-hand corner.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Messi mesmerises yet again

His last dance on the greatest stage and it needs to be his best ever with no World Cups to his name.

This year everyone had a feeling that Argentina would be one of the certs to go far but after the shock defeat to Saudi Arabia it was questioned.

It was then questioned even more after a dull first half in which the diamond system deployed by manager Lionel Scaloni sucked the creativity out of the side with even Messi himself having a poor game by his standards.

But he dragged his team out of a hole with the goal having shades of the one that he scored in the 2014 World Cup group stages against Iran.

The win, thanks to Messi, will still leave more questions than answers about Argentina's chances of winning the tournament due to the fact Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez were not involved in the game at all as well as the fact the midfield had next to no imagination until Fernandez came on the field.

Scaloni will assumedly make several more changes in their last group game against Poland which they will have to win and it would be no surprise to see Fernandez start for Rodrigo De Paul who was well below par throughout.

One thing is for certain though and that is Messi is ready to drag this Argentina side through to the knockouts.

