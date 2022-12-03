Skip to main content
2022 World Cup: Messi Masterclass Sets Up Netherlands Tie

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Argentina advanced to the quarter-finals of the World Cup after beating Australia 2-1 after a fantastic display from their main man Lionel Messi.

Argentina were the second team to progress to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup beating Australia 2-1 and they have set up a tie against the Netherlands.

Lionel Scaloni's team were sent on their way by the one and only Lionel Messi who scored in the first half to ignite his side who were letting the game pass them by as they sat off Australia rather than pressing them.

After the interval Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scored the second goal after a shambolic error from Matt Ryan as he attempted to dribble past two players consequently giving the ball to Alvarez for a tap-in.

The Socceroos put some pressure on Argentina by getting a lucky goal which came from a wicked deflection after a speculative strike from Craig Goodwin.

New Newcastle signing Garang Kuol had an amazing chance in the last minute of stoppage time to equalise but Emiliano Martinez made a great save to make sure Argentina got through.

Lionel Messi

A Seamless and Affordable Way to Watch the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Live From Anywhere

Lionel Messi produces masterclass on 1000th appearance 

Messi is the man that Argentina are looking to for inspiration throughout this whole tournament and he produced when it mattered most against Mexico,

He done it again against Australia with a lovely finish coming off the right flank to send an lethargic Argentina side into the lead.

In the second half he pulled out all the tricks and dictated the play to keep Argentina in control as much as possible even when their backs were against the wall.

Australia fought and done themselves proud however the pure excellence of Messi could not be stopped now it is up to the Dutch to try and stop him.

