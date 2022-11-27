2022 World Cup: Morocco Shock Belgium With Authoritative Display

Morocco caused yet another upset in the 2022 World Cup as they convincingly beat the second ranked side in the world Belgium who will now have it all to do against Croatia in their last group game to make sure they get through to the knockout rounds.

Belgium, like in their opening game against Canada, looked second best and nearly found themselves going into the break 1-0 down however VAR came to their rescue deeming Roman Saiss to be interfering with play in an offside position.

However, the goal did come in almost identical fashion as Abdelhamid Sabiri whipped in the free-kick just like Hakim Ziyech did and Saiss was at the near post waiting to flick the ball on.

Again, he did not touch the ball but this time he was onside as Thibaut Courtois failed to deal with what should have been a simple ball to keep out even though he had already had a warning in the first half.

IMAGO / PA Images

Belgium failed to react as their slow build-up play was easy for the Moroccan defence to deal with as West Ham summer signing Nayef Aguerd impressing throughout even when Romelu Lukaku came on it did not faze him nor his partner Saiss.

The African side got the cherry on top of their performance when Zakaria Aboukhlal scored in stoppage time with a superb first-time finish after a delicious ball roll from Ziyech before he crossed it to him.

Maybe Belgium are 'too old'

In an interview given earlier on in the week Manchester City superstar insisted that Belgium would not win the World Cup as they are too old and on the evidence of the damning loss to Morocco it would appear he has a very strong point.

With De Bruyne and the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier, Alex Witsel and Eden Hazard all over the age of 30 it would appear he is not wrong with Roberto Martinez's side playing like they have little left in the tank to give.

So the former Wigan and Everton manager will have huge pressure on his shoulders to get his side out of the group now, but it looks likely that due to the fact he is still persisting with the old guard that he will not be in charge of Belgium once the tournament is over especially if they're knocked out at the first opportunity.

His old club Everton were linked with him last season so if they are struggling after the New Year maybe we will see them rumours start again.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: