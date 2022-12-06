Morocco became the only African side in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup as they beat Spain on penalties with Achraf Hakimi scoring the winning spot-kick with an outrageous Paneka in the most pressured situation of his career.

Sevilla's Bounou made it possible for Morocco to win the shootout on the fourth penalty after remarkably saving two of Spain's first three penalties.

He didn't get near to the first one but Pablo Sarabia's penalty hit the post to get the 2010 World Champions off to an awful start, then he got everything behind Carlos Soler's and Sergio Busquets' penalties to be the hero for Morocco.

Hakimi then took the spotlight with the most audacious penalty you will have seen in recent years with it having shades of Zinedine Zidane's Paneka in the 2006 World Cup final.

The PSG full-back then even had the coolness to do a calm penguin dance for a celebration instead of losing his mind out of joy with his teammates.

The Madrid born star and Sevilla's goalkeeper are Spain's demise

Hakimi was once on the books of Real Madrid as he started his football career with the European Champions due to the fact he was born there yet he decided to represent Morocco so the irony is obvious for everyone to see.

Bounou will also be very well known to Spanish football lovers having been at Atletico Madrid in the early days of his career and now he is Sevilla's first choice so they will have conflicting emotions when club football starts again.

Spain realistically only have themselves to blame though with their lack of end product and bite in the final third alarming for all to see with the endless passing even being too much for Luis Enrique's set of players.

The former Barcelona manager has denied speaking about his future saying he will reveal all next week after a very sub-par World Cup performance after also finishing second in their group.

