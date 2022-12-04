2022 World Cup: Olivier Giroud Becomes France's All-Time Leading Goal scorer

Olivier Giroud finally got his historic goal to make him the outright top goal scorer in France football by opening the scoring against Poland and set them on their way to a comfortable victory in the round of 16.

Poland posed a big threat in the first half for brief moments with Piotr Zielinski's effort having to be saved by Hugo Lloris before the rebound efforts both got blocked on the line.

After that scare France made sure it would not happen again and they got the goal which settled their nerves just before half-time with Kylian Mbappe slipping Giroud through with the AC Milan striker not even having to look up before putting the ball into the back of the net.

In the second half France kept Poland at an arm's length knowing they had to come at them so the counter-attacking would always be an option and that was how they got the second goal as Giroud brought the ball down magnificently on the half-way line with it all of a sudden being a three on three.

IMAGO / Nordphoto

The ball eventually found its way to Mbappe after Ousmane Dembele found him and he watched Wojciech Szczesny take a little step to his left before firing it into the opposite corner.

In stoppage time he got his brace by curling a beauty into the top right corner whilst surrounded by several Poland players with the goal taking him to five for the tournament.

Poland got something to cheer with Robert Lewandowski converting a penalty with the last kick of the game but as expected his side did not have the quality to deal with France and in fairness they done well to even get out of their group.

France will fancy their chances against either England or Senegal in the quarter-finals.

