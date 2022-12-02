2022 World Cup: South Korea's Winner Sends Uruguay and Ghana home

South Korea's stoppage time winner produced yet more drama in the 2022 World Cup as the goal from Hwang Hee-Chan meant the Asian side went through in second place.

When the final whistle had went though there was still eight minutes left in the Uruguay Ghana game so the Korean players watched on a phone on the pitch and went ballistic when the final whistle finally blew in that game.

Luis Suarez was pictured in tears as new filtered through to the Uruguay bench that South Korea had completed their comeback to earn them the three points which would result in Suarez leaving his last ever World Cup as a player in the group stages even after a fantastic performance.

The win now sets up a round of 16 game against Brazil for South Korea who are the favourites to win the tournament.

IMAGO / Xinhua

World Cup heritage in front of our very eyes

This was the group.

As soon as they were drawn everyone's attention was drawn to Group H.

Ghana back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, Heung-Min Son trying to lead South Korea to glory whilst Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez have there last World Cups.

On top of that there was the rematch of that infamous game from 2010 between Ghana and Uruguay in which Suarez handled it on the line before going on to celebrate Asamoah Gyan missing the penalty.

Uruguay eventually won that game on penalties with Suarez effectively sacrificing himself.

So round two, the rematch was finally upon us and of course it did not disappoint.

IMAGO / Action Plus

History was repeating itself in the first half as Ghana got a penalty and as soon as Andre Ayew stepped up it was only going to end it one way, not in the back of the net.

Sergio Rochet was the hero and parried away a tame penalty swinging the momentum back in Uruguay's favour and then Luis Suarez decided to roll back the years with a stellar performance to drag his country out of a hole by the scruff of their necks.

He came so close to scoring the opener with a neat turn but his effort was parried into the path of Giorgian de Arrascaeta who scored.

Then six minutes later he scored again after a lovely lobbed pass from Suarez and it looked like the person that Ghanaians refer to as the devil was going to carry Uruguay to the knockouts.

However the Korea in stoppage time stopped all that and even though Ghana could go through themselves they decided to time waste to make sure Suarez's last World Cup ended in tears.

So, it is Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal who go through as group winners with South Korea, who defeated them in a remarkable comeback victory, through as runners-up.

The World Cup for the underdog can only lead to even more heritage for us to be treated to.