Skip to main content
2022 World Cup: The Favourites Brazil Make A Winning Start With Neymar Going Off Injured

IMAGO / Xinhua

2022 World Cup: The Favourites Brazil Make A Winning Start With Neymar Going Off Injured

Brazil made a winning start to their World Cup campaign against Serbia as Richarlison scored a brace with his second being a remarkable overhead finish.

The pre-tournament favourites Brazil made a winning start to their World Cup against Serbia in the second half after a dull first 45 minutes were they struggled to break down the opposition.

Serbia set up conservatively with a five at the back system leaving Juventus pair Fillip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic on the bench with Fulham star man Alexsander Mitrovic leading the line even though there were concerns about his fitness.

Brazil started with Richarlison upfront even though he has had his own fitness issues at Tottenham Hotspur, but it was him who won the samba stars the three points.

He scored a tap-in after Vanja Milinkovic-Savic parried Vinicius Junior's fierce shot and then he got a goal of the tournament contender with an outrageous overhead kick which was self-set. 

Richarlison
Scroll to Continue

Read More

A Seamless and Affordable Way to Watch the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Live From Anywhere

Neymar seen with his head in hands after going off injured

The one big negative for Brazil was the fact their star man Neymar had to be taken off injured in the second half in the start of his last World Cup.

At 30-years-old the PSG attacker has admitted that his will be his last tournament in front of the world stage and he was the main threat in the first half but a tackle caught his ankle after the interval.

He got back on but worryingly he could not carry on as he went down again with picture emerging of him with his head in his hands on the bench as well as just how badly swollen his ankle was.

Brazil fans will be hoping it is nothing serious just like Harry Kane's injury for England as they go into their second group game against Switzerland on Monday.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

BrazilSerbia

Cristiano Ronaldo
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History In Portugal Victory

By Elliot Thompson
Kayky Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Brazilian Loanee Failing To Impress, Could Be Set For Early Return To Current Premier League Champions

By Harri Burton
Takuma Asano
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan Scores As Germany Fall To Shock Defeat Against Japan

By Elliot Thompson
Giorgio Scalvini
Transfer Rumours

Report: Price Tag Set For Manchester City Target Giorgio Scalvini

By Harri Burton
Pep Guardiola Manchester City
News

Official: Manchester City Announce Pep Guardiola Contract Until 2025

By Harri Burton
Pep Guardiola
News

Report: Pep Guardiola Set To Extend Manchester City Contract

By Jake Mahon
Christian Pulisic
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Where To Watch United States Vs Wales

By Elliot Thompson
Justin Timber
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Netherlands

By Elliot Thompson