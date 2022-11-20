2022 World Cup: Where To Watch England Vs Iran

The first game of group B kicks off the second day of World Cup action after the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador as England take on Iran.

England will be hoping to go one step further after they reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in the end losing to eventual beaten finalists Croatia.

Iran are in their third consecutive World Cup after failing to get into the knockout rounds in 2018 and 2014.

Gareth Southgate looks set to change his system for the opening game as he is set to go with a 4-3-3 formation abandoning his successful five at the back meaning there will be another space for a midfielder.

IMAGO / PA Images

Where to watch England vs Iran

The match will kick-off 1pm Uk time and 4pm local Qatar on Monday 21st November at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha which hosted two games from the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup which Liverpool won.

For UK viewers the game will be shown free to air on BBC one with coverage starting at midday and it is also available to stream online for free on BBC iPlayer.

In the United States, the game will be available on SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App and Telemundo.

In India, the Sports18 network will be showing World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Voot Select.

Bein Sports have the rights to show the games in Qatar.

