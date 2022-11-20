2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Qatar vs Ecuador

The 2022 World Cup will begin with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium as with both sides viewing the game as their best chance of a victory due to Senegal and Holland also being in Group A.

The build-up to the tournament has been mainly focused on the human rights law in Qatar with migrant workers having suffered whilst building the stadiums and also concerns over the safety of LBGTQ+ supporters.

FIFA will be hoping that the football starting can take the focus away from those concerns with there being 17 straight days of action once it kicks off.

Where to watch Qatar vs Ecuador

The game will kick-off after the opening ceremony at 7pm local time which is 4pm UK time, 11am for the eastern part of America and 9:30pm for India.

In the US the match will be shown on several channels which include Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and it is also available to livestream on fubo.tv.

In India, the Sports - 18 network have bought the rights to broadcast the World Cup so they be showing the game and it is also available to stream on Jilo Cinema.

In the UK it will be shown on BBC One with coverage starting at 3pm and it is also free to view on BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport web app.

Bein Sports will show the game in Qatar for anyone who will not be in attendance.

