Skip to main content
2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Netherlands

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Netherlands

The two favourites to go through in group A will take on each other in their opening game of the Qatar World Cup.

Senegal will be going into their opening game of the 2022 World Cup knowing that they will be without their star man Sadio Mane after he suffered an injury in Bayern Munich's last game before the break which has ruled him out of the whole tournament.

The African Champions will have to rely on someone else to take on the burden of being the key man in the frontline.

Mane would have been going up against his old teammate Virgil Van Dijk with the Holland captain going into his first ever international tournament as his countries most important player in the middle of the back three that Louis Van Gaal will be using in his last ever managers role.

Van Gaal led his country to third place back in 2014 and will be hoping for similar success this time around.

Virgil Van Dijk
Scroll to Continue

Read More

 Where to watch Senegal vs Netherlands

The game will be taking place on Monday 21st November at the Al Thumama Stadium which is one of the grounds which was built specifically for the World Cup.

It will kick off 4pm Uk time, 7pm local Qatar time and 6am ET.

For Uk viewers the game will be free to view on ITV1 and it will also be available to stream online on the ITV hub with coverage starting at 3pm.

US viewers can watch the game on Fox with broadcasters Telemundo and Universo also showing the game whereas fans who want to stream have options including FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

In South America the game will be shown on ESPN whilst in Qatar it will be shown on Being Sports.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

NetherlandsSenegal

Christian Pulisic
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Where To Watch United States Vs Wales

By Elliot Thompson
Harry Kane & Gareth Southgate
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Where To Watch England Vs Iran

By Elliot Thompson
Pep Guardiola Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Could Swap Premier League For International Football

By Harri Burton
Ecuador
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Ecuador Spoil Qatar's Party Defeating The Hosts In The Opening Game

By Elliot Thompson
Ilkay Gundogan Bernardo Silva Manchester City
World Cup

Report: Barcelona Using World Cup To Scout Manchester City Duo

By Harri Burton
Christian Pulisic
Features/Opinions

2022 World Cup: United States Key Players And A Wildcard To Look Out For

By Elliot Thompson
Aaron Ramsey
Features/Opinions

2022 World Cup: Wales' Star Players And Wildcard To Watch Out For

By Elliot Thompson
Mehdi Taremi
Features/Opinions

2022 World Cup: Iran's Key Players And Wildcard To Look Out For

By Elliot Thompson