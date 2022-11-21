2022 World Cup: Where To Watch United States Vs Wales

The last World Cup game of the 21st of November will be United States up against Wales who are in Group B which also contains England and Iran.

Gareth Bale will be looking to inspire Wales to the knockout stages in his first ever World Cup whereas Chelsea's Christian Pulisic will be the man that USA look for to try and be the star man in the frontline even though his career has stuttered in London.

On paper it looks like second place in the group is certainly up for grabs with England being the clear favourites to win it so a good start will be pivotal for both of these sides as they will have The Three Lions still to play.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Where to watch United States vs Wales

The game will start kick off at 7pm UK time, 10pm local Qatar time which will be midday ET time on Monday 21 November at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

In Wales, viewers will be able to find the game on S4C whereas in the other parts of the UK, the game will be shown free to air on ITV1 and also it will be available to stream on the ITV hub.

In the United States the game will be available on Fox and Telemundo with viewers in South America able to tune in to Espn to watch the match.

Bein Sports have the rights to broadcast the World Cup in Qatar.

