Skip to main content
2022 World Cup: Where To Watch United States Vs Wales

IMAGO / PA Images

2022 World Cup: Where To Watch United States Vs Wales

United States open up their World Cup campaign against Wales in Group B after missing out on the 2018 tournament whereas Wales have been waiting 64 years for another World Cup.

The last World Cup game of the 21st of November will be United States up against Wales who are in Group B which also contains England and Iran.

Gareth Bale will be looking to inspire Wales to the knockout stages in his first ever World Cup whereas Chelsea's Christian Pulisic will be the man that USA look for to try and be the star man in the frontline even though his career has stuttered in London.

On paper it looks like second place in the group is certainly up for grabs with England being the clear favourites to win it so a good start will be pivotal for both of these sides as they will have The Three Lions still to play.

Christian Pulisic
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to watch United States vs Wales

The game will start kick off at 7pm UK time, 10pm local Qatar time which will be midday ET time on Monday 21 November at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

In Wales, viewers will be able to find the game on S4C whereas in the other parts of the UK, the game will be shown free to air on ITV1 and also it will be available to stream on the ITV hub.

In the United States the game will be available on Fox and Telemundo with viewers in South America able to tune in to Espn to watch the match.

Bein Sports have the rights to broadcast the World Cup in Qatar.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

United StatesWales

Justin Timber
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Netherlands

By Elliot Thompson
Harry Kane & Gareth Southgate
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Where To Watch England Vs Iran

By Elliot Thompson
Pep Guardiola Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Could Swap Premier League For International Football

By Harri Burton
Ecuador
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Ecuador Spoil Qatar's Party Defeating The Hosts In The Opening Game

By Elliot Thompson
Ilkay Gundogan Bernardo Silva Manchester City
World Cup

Report: Barcelona Using World Cup To Scout Manchester City Duo

By Harri Burton
Christian Pulisic
Features/Opinions

2022 World Cup: United States Key Players And A Wildcard To Look Out For

By Elliot Thompson
Aaron Ramsey
Features/Opinions

2022 World Cup: Wales' Star Players And Wildcard To Watch Out For

By Elliot Thompson
Mehdi Taremi
Features/Opinions

2022 World Cup: Iran's Key Players And Wildcard To Look Out For

By Elliot Thompson