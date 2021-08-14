A 10-Match Unbeaten Opening Day Streak, Benjamin Mendy Closes in on Landmark Appearance - Tottenham Hotspur vs Man City Stat Preview

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City begin their defence of the Premier League crown for the second time under the Catalan boss, as they travel to North London to face Tottenham on the opening weekend.

The opening game of the new season for both sides has plenty of excitement and drama in store for both sets of fans, with City having an opportunity to see Jack Grealish in Premier League action for the first time since his record-breaking move.

As for the hosts, they have the chance to catch Harry Kane in action once again - with the England captain at the centre of a long-standing transfer saga, involving none other than Manchester City; who are keen on his signature.

With plenty at stake on the opening weekend, here is a look at the various statistics in play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are unbeaten in all three of their previous opening top-flight matches of a season against Manchester City: 1990/1991 (3-1 win), 1995/1996 (1-1 draw), 2010/2011 (0-0 draw)

Tottenham lost 1-0 against Everton in their opening Premier League match last season, and last lost such matches in consecutive seasons in 2011/2012 and 2012/2013

Spurs are yet to concede a goal in their three successive wins over Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions

Tottenham have only won five of their past 17 Premier League matches without Harry Kane - with one of those victories being a 2-0 home victory against Manchester City in February 2020

Son Heung-min has scored six goals in all competitions against Manchester City, including in all three meetings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Manchester City

Manchester City have lost 15 away Premier League matches against Spurs, including in the last two seasons - losing 2-0 in both matches

Manchester City have lost their last three away games against Tottenham in all competitions - Pep Guardiola has never lost four away games in a row against the same opposition in his managerial career

Manchester City have won their first Premier League match of the season in each of their last 10 top-flight seasons - stretching back to 2011/2012, the joint-longest such run in top-flight history

Manchester City can set a new top-flight record on Sunday of 11 successive victories in their opening match of the season

Manchester City last failed to win their opening fixture of a Premier League season when they drew 0-0 against Spurs at White Hart Lane in 2010-11

Manchester City have won 13 of the past 21 Premier League meetings with Tottenham

Pep Guardiola is the only manager/head coach to win all opening day matches (5/5) among those to have taken charge of at least four fixtures

Previous Meetings

Manchester City's last meeting with Tottenham came in the League Cup final in April, when a single goal from Aymeric Laporte secured the club's fourth successive triumph in the competition

Manchester City's last Premier League meeting with Tottenham came at the Etihad Stadium in February - a comfortable 3-0 win for the home side

The last meeting between the two sides at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came in November 2020 - a 2-0 victory for the hosts

Landmarks

This will be Nuno Espirito Santo's first game as Tottenham manager

If Hugo Lloris plays for Tottenham, he will equal Darren Anderton's club record of 299 Premier League appearances

Benjamin Mendy can hit 50 Premier League appearances for Manchester City on Sunday vs Tottenham

Fernandinho is one goal away from 25 career goals for Manchester City

