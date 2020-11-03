A changed back-line! - Manchester City vs Olympiakos (Team News)

Manchester City are set to take on Greek side Olympiakos tonight in their 3rd group stage game in this seasons Champions League. So far the Blues have taken six points from their opening two games and will be looking to put qualification beyond doubt with a win tonight.

With Liverpool on the horizon, here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up...

Ederson kept his first Champions League clean sheet of the season away at Marseille last week, so will look to double his tally tonight.

Kyle Walker was Saturday's match-winner and is simply undroppable at the moment. On the opposite side, Oleksandr Zinchenko returns in place of Joao Cancelo. The centre-back pairing is where many City fans thought Guardiola may rotate - and he's opted for John Stones and Nathan Aké.

In midfield, Gundogan comes into the number six role to give Rodri a well earned rest. In front of him, Kevin De Bruyne will be looking to fine tune his radar ahead of Sunday's title clash and is paired tonight with Phil Foden.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

In the forward line, Riyad Mahrez will be looking to kickstart a disappointing campaign from the right. On the opposite flank, Raheem Sterling will look to cut inside and support Ferran Torres up-front.

