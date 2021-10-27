    • October 27, 2021
    A Five-Year Carabao Cup Run, Fernandinho Closing In On Landmark – West Ham vs Man City Stat Preview (Carabao Cup)

    Manchester City travel to London on Wednesday night, as Pep Guardiola's side look to progress to the Quarter-Final stage of the 2021/22 Carabao Cup.
    Author:

    City will face David Moyes’ West Ham side, and having won the Carabao Cup in each of the previous four editions of the tournament, Pep Guardiola will be keen to avoid elimination in the capital.

    West Ham meanwhile are hoping to reach the Quarter-final stage for the first time since the 2017/18 edition of the tournament, and as the Irons have won six of their previous seven matches, David Moyes will be hoping that his side can cause an upset.

    Ahead of Wednesday’s clash with West Ham, City Xtra takes a look at some interesting and notable statistics.

    West Ham

    • The Hammers have scored at least one goal in each of their previous nine matches.
    • West Ham have recorded a clean sheet in four of their last five matches.
    • Michail Antonio (7) has scored 29% of the Iron’s goals this term (all competitions).
    • West Ham have not lost a Carabao Cup tie at home since October 2018.

    Manchester City

    • City have lost just one of their 22 Carabao Cup ties under Pep Guardiola.
    • Riyad Mahrez is Manchester City’s top scorer across all competitions so far this term with seven goals.
    • Zack Steffen has won 87% of his 15 City outings since joining the club.
    • Manchester City are registering an average of 2.64 goals per game in all competitions this season.
    • Manchester City have not lost a Carabao Cup tie since 26th October 2016 - over five years ago.
    • Gabriel Jesus has registered the most assists for City in all competitions this season, with five to his name.

    Previous Meetings

    • Pep Guardiola has never lost a match to West Ham.
    • West Ham have never defeated Manchester City in the League Cup.
    • Manchester City have scored in each of their previous 20 encounters with the Hammers.
    • The Irons have never defeated Manchester City since moving to the London Stadium in 2016.

    Landmarks

    • Fernandinho is one goal from 25 career goals for Manchester City.

