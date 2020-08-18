SI.com
A Quarter-Final exit, a statue for David Silva, and Joao Felix to City - The City Xtra Podcast | #10

City Xtra

We're back with another episode of The City Xtra Podcast! In this week's episode we look at Manchester City's disappointing exit in the Champions League, the statue announcements for David Silva and Vincent Kompany, and whether a move for Joao Felix could still be alive...

Man City 'show more interest' than Man United in Jack Grealish race - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #23

As the transfer window rolls on, it was a slower day in Manchester City transfer news. A pair of veterans have left the club, including one club legend. Nevertheless, we still have updates on the Kalidou Koulibaly saga, as well as stories involving City making a move for a young English starlet.

Adam Booker

Reports from France claim Man City have moved closer to landing Pep Guardiola's #1 target

Manchester City have taken a huge step towards signing Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, after reports claimed the Italian side have dropped their asking fee for the Senegal star.

markgough96

"He has surprised everyone" - Bundesliga manager talks Pep Guardiola's tactics in the Champions League

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has come to the defence of City manager Pep Guardiola, after the Catalan came in for some heavy criticism following Lyon's defeat of the Premier League side in the Champions League.

Adam Booker

Analysis of a Disaster - Looking back at Man City's Champions League exit

A gut wrenching, head scratching defeat to Olympique Lyonnais means that Manchester City have disappointed in Europe one again, crashing out in the quarter-final stage.

Brendan Earley

Man City to 'sit down soon' to negotiate transfer of centre-back to La Liga giants

Manchester City and Barcelona will now ‘sit down soon’ to negotiate the transfer of Eric Garcia.

Adam Booker

Barcelona legend could have 'last dance' reunion with Pep Guardiola at Man City

Lionel Messi could have a ‘Last Dance’ style reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City with the Premier League club 'prepared to spend any amount' to bring the Barcelona forward to the Etihad.

Adam Booker

Man City plan third statue alongside Vincent Kompany and David Silva

Manchester City have begun plans to commission a third statue alongside the recently announced figures dedicated to Vincent Kompany and David Silva, according to reports.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola 'looking like' he has signed Man City contract extension

It is being suggested that Pep Guardiola has signed a short contract extension to his current Manchester City deal, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Lionel Messi's 'last dance' to be at Manchester City - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #22

On the day Manchester City announced David Silva and Vincent Kompany were to receive a statue in commemoration of their service to the club, the transfer rumours seemingly took a back seat.

harryasiddall

Man City star 'still not clear about the move' to Serie A giants

David Silva is 'still not clear about the move' to Lazio, with the Biancocelesti growing impatient with the Spaniard who was supposed to give the move the green-light last week.

Jack Walker