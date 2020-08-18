A Quarter-Final exit, a statue for David Silva, and Joao Felix to City - The City Xtra Podcast | #10

We're back with another episode of The City Xtra Podcast! In this week's episode we look at Manchester City's disappointing exit in the Champions League, the statue announcements for David Silva and Vincent Kompany, and whether a move for Joao Felix could still be alive...

Choose your platform:

Soundcloud: Click here

Spotify: Click here

iTunes: COMING SOON

YouTube: Click here

-----

You can follow us on twitter here: @CityXtraPod

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra