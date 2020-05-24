Ali Benarbia - The first of Manchester City's Algerian wizards

In a time where the past successes of Manchester City are being looked back on fondly, what better way to continue that trend than with an ode to a player who shone in a time when managers would find flair players much harder to come by.

There have been five Algerians to don the sky blue of City, some more gracefully than others, though the first was as about as elegant as they get, in a time where route one culture was still rife.

That tag belonged to Ali Benarbia.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Benarbia hailed from Oran in Algeria, and his family soon moved to the South of France. It was here that, like fellow Algerian and current blue Riyad Mahrez, Benarbia would rise through the youth ranks in France.

Benarbia became more renowned upon his move to Monaco in 1995 whereby he helped the side to Ligue 1 glory two years after his arrival and in the following season, he won the Player of the Year for that division.

The then 30-year-old earned a move to Bordeaux and was then in the form of his life. But that stint in the South of France was short-lived. Benarbia soon moved to Paris Saint-Germain to captain the side star-studded side - with names such as Jay-Jay Okocha and Nicolas Anelka. After two years, he moved to Manchester, little did he know he would be reunited with Anelka in the near future.

The story behind Kevin Keegan securing his signature is as about fortuitous as it comes. According to writer and City fan Simon Curtis via The Guardian, Benarbia was said to be signing for Sunderland before stopping off at Maine Road, as Keegan was also signing Alioune Toure, who Benarbia shared his agent with. He signed for City there and then in early January 2002 and never looked back.

Benarbia debutised for City in a 3-0 home triumph over Birmingham City, in which the Algerian showed what he was capable of. A rumour had got around Maine Road that the French footballer of the year, just two years prior to his arrival, had signed from PSG and that he turned up on a flight a couple of hours before the game.

He did not disappoint.

Within his 74-minute debut, he displayed his mesmeric vision, twisting and turning past the Blue Noses and utilising an outrageous body swerve to beat his opponent on one occasion, leaving City fans in awe. He was also at the forefront of City’s opening two goals.

That performance encapsulated what the City faithful could expect to see for the next coming year-and-a-half.

Benarbia’s vision allowed him to seemingly be one-step-ahead of his opponents and he could predict the movements of his teammates effortlessly. He formed a remarkable creative partnership with fellow midfielder Eyal Berkovic, which blossomed under Keegan.

As if one stunning assist was not good enough, he was also pivotal behind Shaun Goater’s volley against Gillingham, via a chipped backheel assist to lay it on a plate for the Goat which seemed to defy the laws of physics to those watching.

That was just one of many effortless, graceful assists. How he managed to find the late Marc Vivien-Foe against Aston Villa in 2002 without raising his head still begs the question. But assists as such just encapsulated his ability to think ahead of others and have such elegance, yet potency on the ball.

His 18 months at City enabled him to become a fan favourite, also winning Player of the Season in his debut campaign showing such skill, grace and effortless ability that had not been seen since Georgi Kinkladze departed Maine Road five years prior.

It was quite fitting that Benarbia’s last game for the Blues was the first at The City of Manchester Stadium, now known as the Etihad Stadium – a 2-1 win in a friendly against Barcelona.

He bowed out against some of the world’s best for us and offered a glimpse into the future, little did City fans know at the time, but over 20 years on City are now blessed with a plethora of players with his technical and footballing ingenuity and regularly face teams of the calibre of the Catalan giants.

This tribute exemplifies a time when football was much simpler. Before the days of social media, Benarbia was largely unknown in England. The surprise nature of the unearthed gems performances was like watching an artist in full flow creating a style of painting one that particular museum had been missing from their collection.

Benarbia was at the forefront of a new era at City and the onus is now on his fellow countryman, Mahrez, to maintain the high regard that playmakers stemming from Northern Africa are held in.

