An Electrical Storm Has Caused A Delay To Manchester City's Friendly Against Bayern Munich

Manchester City were set to play their second pre-season friendly at the Lambeau Field against Bayern Munich but the game has been pushed back by at least half an hour due to extreme weather conditions.

Erling Haaland was all set for his debut for City against oppositions he knows very well in Bayern Munich having played seven times against them and scoring five goals but now fans will have to wait even longer for something that they have longed for, for long enough.

Haaland should still able to give the fans what they want as long as the storm does not last too long otherwise the game may have to be abandoned due to player welfare.

Fans have had to be evacuated as lightning has been detected and they have all been moved to the concourse area.

Pep Guardiola has put out a very strong team for the occasion with Kevin De Bruyne, who scored a brace to ensure City won their first pre[--season game against Club America, starting and looking to link-up with Haaland for the first time.

Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne taking a free-kick against America

Ederson and Ruben Dias have been handed their first starts of pre-season replacing Stefan Ortega and Lukas Mbete.

Whilst Joao Cancelo has started in his more natural position of right-back with youngster Josh Wilson-Esbrand getting the chance to impress at left-back amid the Marc Cucurella rumours.

Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez have kept their place with former City man Leroy Sane starting for Bayern Munich.

