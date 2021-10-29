An Eye-Opening Phil Foden Stat and An Impressive Defensive Record - Man City vs Crystal Palace Stat Preview (Premier League)

Following the midweek Carabao Cup loss in the capital to West Ham, Manchester City return to the Etihad Stadium as they host Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side in the Premier League.

City will face Palace on Saturday afternoon and following good results in their previous four Premier League fixtures, Pep Guardiola will be hoping that his side will be able to ground the Eagles.

Crystal Palace meanwhile have enjoyed a decent start to the current campaign under their new boss and former Manchester City midfielder Patrick Vieira, and have notably not lost a English top-flight game since mid-September.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with the London outfit, City Xtra takes a look at some interesting and notable statistics!

Manchester City

Manchester City have conceded 16 shots on target this season - 12 fewer than the next-best Liverpool (28).

Phil Foden is currently averaging a shot on target every 41.66 minutes in the Premier League this term.

Manchester City are averaging the highest passing accuracy across the division this term – 89%.

Joao Cancelo has registered a league-leading 363 accurate passes in the opposing half in the Premier League this season.

The Sky Blues have conceded just five headed efforts this season – the fewest across the division.

Kevin De Bruyne is yet to register a single Premier League assist this term despite having created four ‘big chances’ - the most amongst City players.

Jack Grealish is currently averaging a 'Key Pass' every 34.16 minutes this season.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have registered just 27 shots on target this season – ranking them 19th across the division.

Christian Benteke has registered 15 shots in the box this term, the most amongst Crystal Palace players.

Patrick Vieira’s side are averaging 82% passing accuracy this season – a significant improvement on the 76% that they averaged last term under Roy Hodgson.

Crystal Palace are also registering 11.22 shots per game this season – a marked improvement on last season’s average of 9.18 shots per game.

Previous Meetings

The Sky Blues have won 35 of their 65 meetings with Crystal Palace.

Under Pep Guardiola, City have averaged 2.73 goals per game against the Eagles.

Manchester City have been defeated by Crystal Palace just once across the previous 14 encounters.

Landmarks

Fernandinho is one goal from 25 career goals for Manchester City

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will mark Pep Guardiola's 200th Premier League match as manager of the Etihad club

