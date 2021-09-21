An Outstanding Five-Year Run in the Carabao Cup, Wanderers Looking to Make History With Etihad Win - Man City vs Wycombe Stat Preview

Manchester City begin their pursuit of a fifth successive Carabao Cup triumph on Tuesday night, as they host Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the competition. Here is a comprehensive statistical preview ahead of the game.

Pep Guardiola's side will be hoping to bounce back immediately this week, as they were held to a hugely disappointing 0-0 draw against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With three significant away trips in succession against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool on the horizon starting on Saturday afternoon, Manchester City may see Tuesday night as the perfect opportunity to get the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden back up to full match sharpness.

Ahead of the Carabao Cup third round clash at the Etihad Stadium between Manchester City and Wycombe Wanderers, here is your comprehensive statistical preview ahead of the game alongside our stats partners over at StatCity.

Manchester City

Manchester City have held the Carabao Cup trophy for four consecutive years.

Manchester City have not lost a game in the Carabao Cup since 2016.

Manchester City have not been eliminated from the League Cup by a side from outside the Premier League since September 2008 against Brighton.

Manchester City have lost just once as a top-flight side in the League Cup at home against a side from outside the top-flight (W35 D9 L1) – a 1-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest in December 1993.

Pep Guardiola has progressed from 36 of his 37 previous cup ties against sides from outside the top-flight in his career with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City - failing only in the FA Cup fifth round in 17/18 against Wigan, losing 1-0.

No manager has won more League Cup matches in their first 25 fixtures in charge in the competition than Pep Guardiola at Manchester City (W19 D4 L2).

Manchester City have only lost one of their last 23 matches in the League Cup (W18 D4), with that defeat coming against Manchester United in the semi-final second leg in 2019/20.

Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers have failed to win a game in 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup since 2006.

Previous Meetings

Manchester City have not faced Wycombe Wanderers since April 1999.

The last time the two sides met - back in April, 1999 - Wycombe won 2-1 at Maine Road in a league match, with goals from Andrew Baird and Sean Devine.

The two sides have met only once in the League Cup, back in 1995/96. Manchester City progressed with a 4-0 aggregate win, with all four goals coming in the second leg at Maine Road.

Landmarks

Fernandinho is one goal from 25 career goals for Manchester City.

Wycombe are looking to become the first ever side from the bottom two divisions of the Football League to win away from home against the holders of the competition in League Cup history.

