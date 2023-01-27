Arsenal Line-Up Vs Manchester City Confirmed; Leandro Trossard Makes Full Debut

Mikel Arteta was one of Pep Guardiola's most important member of staff whilst he was the assistant manager at the club and this season so far has proved why as Arsenal currently sit top of the table with The Gunners the only side competing with Manchester City for the league title.

However the first time they come up against each other this campaign is in the FA Cup as both sides will be looking to make it to the 5th round.

Arteta has history against Guardiola in this competition as on the way to winning the tournament in the 2019/20 season Arsenal knocked Manchester City out in the semi-finals.

He will be hoping that his side can repeat that feat in the fourth round this time.

IMAGO / PA Images

Leandro Trossard give Arsenal full debut

The biggest chance that Arteta has made from the Manchester United game is that January signing Leandro Trossard replaces Gabriel Martinelli for his full debut since joining from Brighton.

Another big change is Matt Turner replaces Aaron Ramsdale in goal with Turner perceived to be a lot weaker than Arteta's number one.

Takehiro Tomiyasu starts at right-back ahead of Ben White with Rob Holding, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney making up the rest of the backline.

Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Fabio Viera start in midfield with star man Martin Odegaard on the bench.

Joining Trossard in the front three is Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka who were both on the scoresheet against Manchester United.

