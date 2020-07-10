In the PL era (pre-Lockdown) you'd likely have resented the prospect of Manchester City playing a game at 20:00 on a Saturday. However, given the current circumstances, it's much more tolerable. City travel to The Amex to face Brighton, with Pep Guardiola's side aware that three points will mathematically confirm a top-four finish this season.

That would make it ten consecutive seasons that the club have earned qualification to the UEFA Champions League - however, City could still be deprived of this achievement, pending the result of the CAS appeal on 13 July.

Our opponents on Saturday appear to have done enough to confirm their Premier League status for next season since the league resumed. A draw away at Leicester City and wins against Arsenal and Norwich have put a healthy eight point gap between themselves and 18th placed Bournemouth.

Nevertheless, Brighton will be in no mood for complacency. With that in mind, we spoke to Scott from @WeAreBrighton to get a feel for how the opposition are approaching Saturday's game...

----

Thanks for joining us! Let's begin by asking about Aaron Mooy, a player Manchester City fans will be familiar with. What have you made of him since his arrival from Huddersfield Town last summer?

Most of us were a little perplexed when he initially arrived; we already had a perfectly good number 10 in Pascal Gross, so why did we need another? Graham Potter had a cunning plan though and arguably our best performances have come when he has played Mooy and Gross together in a 4-2-2-2 formation, most notably when we hammered Tottenham 3-0 at the Amex. Mooy might have been an outside shot at Player of the Season up until January. Ironically, since we turned his loan deal permanent he has gone off the boil a bit, but even so the £5 million we paid looks a real steal.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / POOL / AFP)

How would you assess Graham Potter’s debut season as Brighton manager, and what sort of expectations do Brighton have for him going into next season?

It's been a weird one, really. We were eighth at the end of October, the board bizarrely gave him a new six-year contract after just four months in charge and then we won only two in 19. Lockdown is arguably the thing that has saved Brighton's season. The break has allowed Potter to rebuild what was pretty shattered confidence stemming from that dire run and, crucially, given him a mini-pre season to work with the players.

When you are attempting a dramatic overhaul of a club's playing style and culture, it doesn't happen overnight. The extra time Potter has had on the training ground seems to have worked wonders. If we can continue to progress in that vein next season, then things look much more promising than they did five months ago, when we looked in real relegation trouble.



(Photo by Daniel Leal Olivas/Pool via Getty Images)

Has the form of Brighton since the turn of the year caused any doubts over Potter's long-term future or position as manager at the club?

We've taken seven points from 15 against Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United, Norwich and Liverpool since the Premier League restarted, so our current form is surprisingly good given how tough those fixtures looked on paper. Even if we had been relegated, I think the club would have stuck with Potter regardless.

The one glaring weakness that Tony Bloom and Paul Barber have is that Brighton cannot be seen under any circumstances to have got anything wrong. Someone in an independent organisation described Brighton to me as "Hyacinth Bucket Football Club", always trying to portray this image of perfection to the outside world. Sacking Potter would have been a serious admission of a mistake, especially after handing him that new six-year deal so soon after his appointment.

We saw it with Sami Hyypia, who handed in his resignation on at least one occasion as we slunk into the Championship relegation zone. The club turned it down, deciding that saving face was more important. They eventually had to accept as League One was looming, Chris Hughton came in and the rest is history.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Despite some of the struggles of Potter, do you feel he is a step sideways following Chris Hughton’s time at the club, or should he be given more time to build something special at the Amex?

Potter will ultimately be judged on his results compared to Hughton. We've already equalled our points tally from last season and need five more from the final four games to record our best ever Premier League haul.

We're on course to concede less goals and score more. And the football is much more entertaining to watch. Potter has made plenty of mistakes this season and tactically he has shown a lot of naivety on occasions, but as far as first seasons go then he's done everything asked of him - thanks largely to our post-lockdown form.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

How highly rated is Aaron Connolly amongst fans of the club and those within the club?

That's actually quite a tricky question. Connolly obviously burst onto the scene with that Wayne Rooney-esque performance and brace against Spurs at the start of October, but he hasn't managed to score a goal since.

You can see he has talent, but he's very much been thrown in at the deep end. Neither Florin Andone or Jurgen Locadia were cut out for the Premier League and so Potter shipped them out without signing replacements. Potter doesn't seem to rate Glenn Murray for whatever reason, so Connolly found himself as second choice striker, almost by default. With Potter wanting to play two up top with such frequency, Connolly has found himself starting alongside Neal Maupay week in, week out.

The goals just haven't come for him and it isn't due to a lack of chances, either. There's a school of thought down here that he would benefit from a loan spell in the Championship, where he would presumably score more and build his confidence. It will be interesting to see what happens with him next season, especially as forward reinforcements must be near the top of Potter's shopping list.

(Photo by Joe Giddens/Pool via Getty Images)

Can we get a Brighton starting XI and score prediction ahead of the game?

Asking anyone to predict a Potter starting XI is like trying to predict the lottery numbers. He changes it every week and sometimes, it genuinely look like the players and their positions have been pulled out of a hat. We have lined up with four centre backs, four wingers and three right backs at various points this season, so it's a fools game trying to second guess him.

As for a match prediction, we've got Southampton away next which looks an eminently more winnable game. Prioritising that would be sensible, so a City win seems even more likely than it normally would. 3-1 to the visitors.

----

