Ask The Opposition - Leeds vs Man City (w/ TheScratchingShed)

Manchester City are looking to bounce back and head into the second international break of the season with a win, when they head to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday evening.

City, who suffered a humiliating 5-2 loss to Leicester last weekend are well aware of the significance of this fixture, even though it is just the third of their Premier League campaign, as they prepare to make the short trip north to face Marco Bielsa’s side.

The Leeds boss successfully guided his squad to the Premier League at the second time of asking last season and is highly rated by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who sang the praises of his good friend. In his pre-match press conference, Guardiola described Bielsa as, “probably the person I admire the most,” and that “he is the most authentic manager all the time in terms of how he conducts his teams, he is unique..”

Given the relationship of the two managers, it is likely that they know an awful lot about each others sides but in order to try and gain a bit more of an insight as to what to expect from the newly-promoted side on Saturday we asked David Wilkinson of The Scratching Shed some questions.

Many thanks for joining us David. Having returned to the Premier League after 16 years, what would be deemed a successful season for Leeds fans?

I'm sure every newly promoted club says the same thing, but 17th and staying in the division is good enough for me. I'm under no illusions this is a huge step up after 16 years in the wilderness and we're not going to build a top half squad overnight, so I'll be happy with survival - even if it's by the skin of our teeth. Anything better than that is a bonus.

Manchester City may be on the verge of losing a talented defender in Eric Garcia this summer, like Leeds already have. How much of a miss has Ben White been since you gained promotion, and do you believe there is any possibility he could make a return to Elland Road in the future?

Ben White is a great lad and an extremely talented footballer, but it'll be interesting to see how he adapts to life at Brighton. I don't want to take anything away from his contribution to our success last season because he was absolutely pivotal, but we were the dominant side in practically every match so the pressure wasn't on the defence as much as it'll be for him this season.

When we lose the ball, the entire side presses to turn over possession which means the defence rarely took much of a beating. That said, when he was required to stick a foot in, he rarely let us down. When teams did manage to break our high press, it was often White who bailed us out with impressive recovery tackles. His distribution is excellent, he plays with no fear of anyone when pressure is put on him in a defensive situation and he doesn't mind going for a run with the ball. He's missed and I genuinely hope he goes from strength to strength.

If he successfully makes the step up and does what he did for us last season at Brighton, he'll be an England regular in no time, where he can reignite the bromance he developed with Kalvin Phillips.

On to two players who have formed a link between the two sides in recent months - what do Leeds fans make of Ian Poveda in his limited time with the club, and how highly do they rate Jack Harrison?

Poveda hasn't had much first team football yet, but he did get on the pitch last week against Sheffield United and I really liked how positive he was. I think we'll see a bit more of him this season and if Bielsa can do for him what he did for many others in our side, he should prove to be a real asset to us over the next couple of years.

As for Jack Harrison, he's perhaps second only to Kalvin Phillips when it comes to improvement over the two years Bielsa has been at Elland Road. He has a first touch that makes it look like he's wearing cushioned slippers. We regularly ping angled balls from one side of the pitch to the other (where the space is) and Jack Harrison makes them look like he's controlling a two yard pass rolled out by the keeper. It seems so natural and effortless to him.

Where he did struggle to start with was with the quality of his delivery, which is by no means perfect still, but it's improved significantly. His all round game is going from strength to strength. He's as important to us defensively as he is in attack. I don't know where his limit is but he just seems to keep improving. He's one hell of an athlete too. Every player in a Bielsa side has to be extremely fit and ready to run for 90 minutes and Harrison is a player you'll still see running around and chasing everything well into injury time. Absolutely love him, I hope he's with us for many years to come.

Pep Guardiola is into the final 12 months of his current contract and some people have mooted Marcelo Bielsa as a potential replacement for the City manager. Do you personally feel he could succeed at Manchester City?

Like most things with Marcelo Bielsa, it really isn't that simple. His CV doesn't read like Pep's even though he's no doubt had those opportunities and could have taken the easy gig where titles are practically guaranteed. But the riches and titles don't seem to matter to him. Much of his first year's salary at Leeds for example, went to his first club Newell's to build them a hotel for players at the training ground. He's a bit of a purist and while I've no doubt he could succeed anywhere that fully embraced his methods, I think that actually becomes harder the more successful a club is and to him, perfecting his way of playing actually seems more important than winning the title.

He's been with us two years now and stories linking him with other, more successful clubs come out practically every month but they never worry me because I just don't see him joining one of the European elite. The more successful a club is, the more commercial it becomes, the more press he has to do (which he hates), the more people involved and the less control he has. It all becomes a bit of a circus around a top manager and that would distract from his football obsession, which to Marcelo is pretty much all that matters. It's all about bringing entertainment to the people through football.

I'd never say never because he's so unpredictable. He could join City, he could retire and go back to giving lectures, he could return to his first love Newell's Old Boys for one final challenge. But if I had to put money on it, I suspect he'll stay at Leeds. It's rare he finds a club and an ownership he clicks with so well, but he's found it with Leeds. For a manager who arrived with a reputation for being volatile, the relationship between him and everyone else at the club has been remarkably serene. He seems fully at peace here.

One thing Leeds haven’t struggled to do since returning to the top-flight is score. Considering Leeds’ potent attack and Manchester City’s relatively shaky defence, how confident are you going into Saturday evening’s clash?

Ha. Leeds' "potent attack" was hugely frustrating for much of last season, regularly posting high xG stats but struggling to kill games we completely dominated off. This season we've been extremely clinical so far, but I'm not sure how long that'll last. As for City's defence, I highly doubt it'll remain shaky for long, there's far too much quality in your side.

So no, I wouldn't say confident. I'm sure we'll come out all guns blazing and attack you just like we did Liverpool, but that could just as easily lead to a 5-0 hammering as a trading of blows for 90 minutes with little separating us at the end.

In all honesty, we don't expect to get anything from the game. It's a free hit to us so if we can put in a performance like we did at Anfield - even if we end up losing - I'll be happy enough with that. We're fighting a very different battle to you this season and you're not one of the teams we need or expect to beat to meet our season goals.

Finally, can we get a predicted starting XI and score prediction?

Well, Jack Harrison can't play due to the loan agreement and since you play one up front usually, it'll probably be 4-1-4-1 with Rodrigo in a more advanced midfield role behind Bamford.

Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; Phillips; Alioski, Klich, Rodrigo, Costa; Bamford

I can't predict a defeat as a Leeds fan, so I'll go 3-3.

