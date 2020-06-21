Ask the Opposition - Manchester City vs Burnley (w/ ClaretsTalk)

The Premier League is back, and it feels great; unless you're David Luiz, that is. What a sight it was to see Kevin de Bruyne back running the show once again in sky-blue. After Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, Manchester City host Burnley on Monday evening in our second game following the league's resumption.

This is the first game back for Sean Dyche's side, and Burnley will be hoping to provide a more robust opposition to City than Arsenal did. The Clarets sit in 10th place and will be looking to continue the good form that they showed prior to the league's postponement.

Ahead of the fixture, we spoke with Dan Barnes at Clarets Talk to provide us with his thoughts on Burnley's European aspirations, Joe Hart and how Monday's game might go.

-----

Thanks for sharing your thoughts with us Dan. So let's begin by talking about Nick Pope. He has certainly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable options in goal - do you see him establishing himself in the England set up in the coming years?

He’s had a great season and fully deserves to be in the England conversation. The only thing that might hold him back is his kicking - Gareth Southgate wants his goalkeepers to be good on the ball and this is arguably Nick Pope’s biggest weakness.

On the topic of goalkeepers, Joe Hart has endured a pretty torrid time at Turf Moor - what would you put this down to, and how Burnley fans feel about his situation and time with the club?

Joe Hart was unlucky to be dropped last season after a decent run of form, and getting back into the side was always going to be tough due to Nick Pope’s performances. Some fans aren’t happy with a couple of Hart’s recent comments about his lack of game time, but I think most understand his frustrations.

What do you feel is the key to getting a result from Monday’s game?

The Etihad Stadium is a tough place to visit and Burnley will have to defend resolutely if they are to get anything from the game. But the likes of James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor and former Manchester City youngster Ben Mee were in fine form before the lockdown, and will certainly be up for the challenge.

With Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes both ruled out – how do you think this will affect Burnley’s tactical set-up on Monday night?

Sean Dyche usually opts for a traditional 4-4-2 system and, while the injuries to Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood aren’t ideal, he could play Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra up front. Rodriguez has impressed since returning to the club over the summer, and Vydra was on a good run when season was put on hold.

Another option is to put an extra man in midfield, which would make sense given Manchester City’s strength in that area.

European football isn’t completely out of the question – how realistic do you think this is for Burnley this season, considering your remaining fixtures?

A return to European football would be fantastic, especially after the controversy against Olympias’ in 2018. But I don’t think it’s a realistic target this season; the squad lacks depth and it could become a big issue in the coming weeks.

What would Burnley fans consider to be a good finish to the 2019/20 season, considering your current position in the league?

I think most Burnley fans would be happy with a top-half finish, which would be a big improvement on last season. Burnley are now an established top-flight side and Sean Dyche deserves credit for what he’s achieved since taking charge at Turf Moor.

Burnley Starting XI and score prediction?

Line-up: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Burnley

-----

Thank you to Dan from ClaretsTalk for joining us ahead of Monday's game! Good luck to Burnley for the remainder of the season.

You can follow the author on twitter here: @MDGough96

You can follow us on twitter for live match updates here: @City_Xtra