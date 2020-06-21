City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Ask the Opposition - Manchester City vs Burnley (w/ ClaretsTalk)

markgough96

The Premier League is back, and it feels great; unless you're David Luiz, that is. What a sight it was to see Kevin de Bruyne back running the show once again in sky-blue. After Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, Manchester City host Burnley on Monday evening in our second game following the league's resumption.

This is the first game back for Sean Dyche's side, and Burnley will be hoping to provide a more robust opposition to City than Arsenal did. The Clarets sit in 10th place and will be looking to continue the good form that they showed prior to the league's postponement. 

Ahead of the fixture, we spoke with Dan Barnes at Clarets Talk to provide us with his thoughts on Burnley's European aspirations, Joe Hart and how Monday's game might go. 

-----

Thanks for sharing your thoughts with us Dan. So let's begin by talking about Nick Pope. He has certainly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable options in goal - do you see him establishing himself in the England set up in the coming years?

He’s had a great season and fully deserves to be in the England conversation. The only thing that might hold him back is his kicking - Gareth Southgate wants his goalkeepers to be good on the ball and this is arguably Nick Pope’s biggest weakness.

46419300

On the topic of goalkeepers, Joe Hart has endured a pretty torrid time at Turf Moor - what would you put this down to, and how Burnley fans feel about his situation and time with the club?

Joe Hart was unlucky to be dropped last season after a decent run of form, and getting back into the side was always going to be tough due to Nick Pope’s performances. Some fans aren’t happy with a couple of Hart’s recent comments about his lack of game time, but I think most understand his frustrations.

What do you feel is the key to getting a result from Monday’s game?

The Etihad Stadium is a tough place to visit and Burnley will have to defend resolutely if they are to get anything from the game. But the likes of James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor and former Manchester City youngster Ben Mee were in fine form before the lockdown, and will certainly be up for the challenge.

With Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes both ruled out – how do you think this will affect Burnley’s tactical set-up on Monday night?

Sean Dyche usually opts for a traditional 4-4-2 system and, while the injuries to Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood aren’t ideal, he could play Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra up front. Rodriguez has impressed since returning to the club over the summer, and Vydra was on a good run when season was put on hold.

Another option is to put an extra man in midfield, which would make sense given Manchester City’s strength in that area.

46740255

European football isn’t completely out of the question – how realistic do you think this is for Burnley this season, considering your remaining fixtures?

A return to European football would be fantastic, especially after the controversy against Olympias’ in 2018. But I don’t think it’s a realistic target this season; the squad lacks depth and it could become a big issue in the coming weeks.

What would Burnley fans consider to be a good finish to the 2019/20 season, considering your current position in the league?

I think most Burnley fans would be happy with a top-half finish, which would be a big improvement on last season. Burnley are now an established top-flight side and Sean Dyche deserves credit for what he’s achieved since taking charge at Turf Moor.

Burnley Starting XI and score prediction?

Line-up: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Burnley

46976817

-----

Thank you to Dan from ClaretsTalk for joining us ahead of Monday's game! Good luck to Burnley for the remainder of the season. 

You can follow the author on twitter here: @MDGough96

You can follow us on twitter for live match updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bundesliga side prepare 'concrete negotiations' with Man City in bid to sign defender

RB Leipzig are preparing to hold 'concrete negotiations' with City in an attempt to sign Angelino on a permanent deal, report SportBild.

markgough96

"I think this is a place where we can stay for a long time" - Midfield star discusses his Man City career

Kevin de Bruyne has spoken about Manchester City, Pep Guardiola and David Silva in an exclusive in-depth interview with Sky Sports.

Nathan Allen

City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part Two)

A big new signing, two pre-season tours and three massive games. It's time to get our show as managers of Manchester City FC on the road in part two of our new Football Manager series.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'turn their attention' to Bundesliga winger after star man's departure

Manchester City have 'turned their attention' to Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, after Pep Guardiola confirmed Leroy Sané is to leave the club.

harryasiddall

“I could play in the Süper Lig in four or five years" - Man City star admits he could leave the club

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he could 'play in the Süper Lig in four or five years', in a recent interview.

harryasiddall

Man City to offer star forward a new contract amid interest from Italy

Manchester City are set to offer Gabriel Jesus a new and improved contract this summer, amid interest from Italy.

Alex Farrell

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Burnley (PL)

Andre Marriner is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, as Manchester City take on Burnley in the Clarets' first fixture of Project Restart.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to complete signing of Bulgarian youngster – CFG loan to follow

Manchester City are expected to seal the transfer of PFC Slavia Sofia’s Filip Krastev in the coming days, according to Sport Witness.

Alex Farrell

Bayern Munich risk antagonising Man City in latest development on star player

Bayern Munich are trying to drive Leroy Sane's price down to as little as €40m, report SportBild.

markgough96

by

Alphie Izzett

"Wow, they can change five times and still Leroy Sané is on the bench." - Liverpool boss jokes about Man City's firepower

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was stunned with the firepower the fully-fit Manchester City squad displayed on Wednesday night.

harryasiddall