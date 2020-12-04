Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Fulham (w/ Fulhamish Podcast)

Pep Guardiola will take charge of his 700th match as a manager on Saturday afternoon when Manchester City welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium.

City, who played their first game in the traditional Saturday 3PM slot since January last weekend, find themselves playing at the same time this week, as the Blues look to build on last week's thrashing of Burnley, against Fulham.

Scott Parker’s side secured a vital second league win of the season on Monday evening while Manchester City guaranteed top spot in their Champions League group with a game to spare.

Ahead of Fulham’s first trip to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League for two years, we spoke to Ben from the Fulhamish podcast about Tosin Adarabioyo, his side's return to the top-flight, Scott Parker, and plenty more...

How important has Tosin Adarabioyo been to the Fulham defence, since making his move from Manchester City in the summer, and what have you made of him so far?

Tosin has hit the ground running since joining Fulham, quickly becoming a fan favourite. Scott Parker has been very vocal about wanting to bring Tosin to Fulham for a number of months, and the confidence of his manager seems to be shining through on the pitch.

His passing ability, something that you expect a Pep Guardiola player to have, has been so important for Fulham as we have been able to move the ball faster out of dangerous areas and counter with much more efficiency.

Do you feel the win over Leicester could act as a turning point in your season, and get closer towards a safer position in the league table?

Certainly feels that way, but in truth there had been signs that it was coming. The West Ham game will only be remembered for that panenka, but Fulham had held strong for 90 minutes and had looked much more assured.

Everton were under the cosh for long periods of the game against us too. Generally, there seems to be a lot of belief in the camp that despite a slow start, that safety is a realistic goal for Fulham now.

Given the relatively poor start to the season, what are the aims for the rets of the campaign - is it anything more than just Premier League safety?

A traditional answer would be that the fanbase would love to see a cup run, but I'm not entirely sure how accurate that actually is. The general consensus from both the club and the fans is that survival is the number one priority, and we hope that come May time, that we can all say we have achieved this.

The messages from Scott Parker don't always paint a picture that our backs are up against the wall, and he will want to push the squad as much as possible, but the squad know they are in for a fight this season.

Do you feel Scott Parker will remain in charge of the club regardless of how the season goes, or is there a feeling that there could be a change should the side suffer relegation?

Scott signed a three year deal in the summer, and he has the support of the owners who regularly say that he is the most "involved" manager that they have had. Whilst they backed Jokanovic, there is certainly another level of trust in Scott who plainly has a wider vision for the club.

A lot of fans from larger teams or different leagues may not understand the potential Parker has, but his ideas take time to implement. Fulham have shape-shifted a few times under him and for the squad to be able to adapt does show how good of a coach Scott is. I personally do not think that he will go should we suffer relegation.

In recent years, Fulham have sold top talents like Ryan Sessegnon and Patrick Roberts, only for those players to enter a loan system at top clubs. How frustrating has this been from a fans perspective?

Massively frustrating in the case of Ryan Sessegnon, because it was clear for everyone to see how good Ryan was both in the Championship and, in flashes, the Premier League. He arrived at Spurs with an injury and a change of manager too, so not the best start.

Roberts' sale allowed us to bring in players who eventually took us on two play-off runs, but to lose him at the time was gut-wrenching for Fulham as he'd made comments about staying for a long time and weeks later he had gone. It's a massive shame to see them both on loan at other clubs, and in the case of Patrick not making an impact in his last two/three loans to Girona and Norwich.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s game, how do you see this one panning out and can we get a score prediction for the game?

As much as Fulham have improved over the last few weeks, there is no looking beyond Manchester City here. Yes, there was the draw against Porto mid-week, but City are a world-class team all over the pitch and have the best manager in the world - so I'll go for 3-0 City.

