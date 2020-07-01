Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Liverpool (w/ LFCTransferRoom)

On Thursday night, the Premier League champions of the two previous campaigns, Manchester City, come up against the newly-crowned champions Liverpool, after a 30-year wait for a top-flight title came to an end last week following City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Despite this game no longer having any ramifications on a title race, Liverpool have ambitions to set a new record points tally, hoping to surpass the 100 point total set by Manchester City back in 2017/18. For Pep Guardiola’s side, European qualification is still not officially confirmed while the game will also provide City with a rare opportunity to face high-quality opposition, ahead of the Champions League’s return in August.

Ahead of the clash between the countries' two top sides, we spoke with Daniel from popular Liverpool news page 'LFCTransferRoom' to get their thoughts on a variety of relevant footballing topics.

Thanks very much for joining us ahead of the match. There is really only one question to start with - a lot has been made of the quite remarkable celebrations outside Anfield on the night of the title win, and the subsequent scenes on the river front the day after. Do you feel there is any concern that fans could gather outside of the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night, and also what did you make of the scenes in Liverpool?

Sadly, the title celebration brought up a very big crowd together outside of Anfield during a time where social distancing needed to be enforced due to COVID-19. Although, we do not condone the activity itself, it could be understandable why so many people gathered outside after Liverpool became Champions. Liverpool is a city that lives and breaths football, the life of many revolves around the football club. Many generations have been waiting for the moment that the Reds became league title champions once again, and after 30 long years of waiting it has finally happened. So it was a very meaningful thing for them to finally be able to celebrate.

Personally, I do not think it should be a concern of fans gathering outside the Etihad. Considering that after the scenes at Anfield a few days ago, Police authorities will be most likely making sure that this does not happen again, and will try to establish order.

Jordan Henderson has had an amazing year for the Reds on a leadership front, ensuring that the focus remained firmly on the prize throughout the campaign, but do you honestly feel he should be named Player of the Year over Kevin De Bruyne - who is on course for one of the best individual seasons of all-time?

Comparing Kevin De Bruyne to Jordan Henderson’s involvement in goals will probably be very unfair, considering the different roles that both players play on their teams. It is no secret that the Belgian is a more talented player, and arguably the best player in the league, but the huge role that Jordan Henderson has played in bringing the title back to Anfield after 30 years is what puts him ahead of many other contenders. Henderson’s determination on the pitch is indescribable, very hard to miss. He could be running around pressuring players for hours without rest. His commanding ability is one to admire as well; he will be organising lines, arranging the position of players, starting attacks or pointing towards where others should defend or pass, he is currently the heart of the team and it will take more than a few words to describe how incredible his contribution to this side has been.

So overall, is he a better player than De Bruyne? No. But this season alone, most Liverpool fans will be happy to tell you that he has been our rock and pillar, and although the answer may sound bias, he should be considered a favourite to win the POTY and rightly so.

In 2018, many journalists and fans seemed to reserve their judgement on the quality of our Premier League-winning side until they successfully defended the title the following season. Are you of the opinion that the same should apply to Liverpool?

Not at all. I think this current Liverpool side has proven why it is the one of the best clubs in the world, if not the best at the moment. Last year’s season shows how Manchester City and Liverpool were both on totally different levels compared to the rest of the Premier League - the amount of points accumulated and how close the gap between the two was just shows and proves their quality.

The fact that Klopp was able to replicate last season’s success while improving majorly in certain departments just shows the dominance of the Anfield side, and how well deserved the title was – their record in the past two seasons will follow them for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, and will insure that there are no doubts over the quality or the ability from the Champions.

Pep Guardiola achieved the incredible points tally of 100 points in 2018 with Manchester City. Should Liverpool fail to hit the 100-point mark this season, would you consider the final few weeks of the Premier League season as an anti-climax given the expectation is to see Jurgen Klopp’s side sweep aside all the current records?

Of course, all of us would love to enjoy a Liverpool team that tries to go all out to shatter all the possible records on their way, including Manchester City’s 100 points record in the Premier League.

Sadly, I don’t see this as a guaranteed thing to watch, since Klopp is not one to chase records. He will probably prioritise the development of young players and will try to give new arrivals such as Minamino and Van den Berg some game time so they can start familiarising themselves with the toughness of this league, as well as assuring that none of our main players suffer any unnecessary injuries towards the end of this season.

Captain Jordan Henderson has said that they would love to achieve this record points tally, so we know that the players will have the determination to try and achieve it, but it will be interesting to see if we are able to do so with the rotation of our squad and introduction to promising youngsters in our starting line-ups for the last few games of the season.

Manchester City achieved a clean sweep of English silverware last year. Do you regret Jurgen Klopp’s decision to go all-out on the Premier League this season and not give other competitions a good go, such as the FA Cup, especially given the teams left in the competition?

Absolutely not. Like I said before – winning the league title for Liverpool meant much more than winning any other trophy, since we had to wait for three decades to finally put our hands around it, so it is no surprise that Klopp did this and it surely does not bother us fans.

Of course it was sad to see the Reds get eliminated from the Champions League, but our full focus was on winning the Premier League, and the fact that we were able to achieve this was simply gratifying. Klopp is not a big fan of League Cup tournaments, and it's something that has transitioned to the fans, so although we would love to win every single trophy possible, missing out on the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup right now is not one of our main worries, and it surely does not bother us as much.

Hopefully next season we could retain the Premier League title, and bring back the Champions League trophy to Anfield – a task that would prove the incredible quality of this team, and will proclaim Klopp’s Liverpool as the best Liverpool side in history.

In recent days, Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly… and so have Liverpool - do you feel the 29-year-old would be a necessary signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side?

Not really. We will definitely need a centre-back next season if Dejan Lovren leaves, as he is not short of suitors, so finding someone to take his place as fourth choice centre-back will be important, although not really crucial.

Virgil van Dijk has turned Joe Gomez into a top class defender, and he is on course to becoming one of the best defenders in the world. His ability is incredible, and has all the qualities needed to command at the back next to the Dutchman. Gomez is definitely part of the top five centre-backs in the Premier League this season, and will only get better, plus Klopp will never accept bringing a player of the age of Koulibaly to Liverpool at such a high price tag.

Finally, can we get a predicted Liverpool starting XI and score?

Despite being crowned Champions; this will be a must-win game for Liverpool. The recent history between the Reds and the Citizens will make this a must-watch for fans all over the world, so I would not expect any major changes in our starting XI, especially since we had so much time to rest between now and the game we had against Crystal Palace.

It should be no surprise if we see Naby Keita get a short cameo during the first half, considering he is now fully fit and in need of some minutes, as well as only playing for around 10-15 minutes last week against Crystal Palace, so that could probably be the only major change we could see happening.

Predicted XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Predicted Score: 2-2

