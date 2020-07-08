City Xtra
Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Newcastle United (w/NUFC360)

Harry Winters

In what will be City’s first fixture in the new 6pm kick off slot, the Blues will be eager to both get back to winning ways, but also find the net, given they failed to score with any of their 26 shots on goal at St Mary’s. A victory would also put City within one point of successfully qualifying for the Champions League for a 10th straight season.

Newcastle, who like Southampton, have surpassed the magic 40 point mark, currently find themselves battling for a top half finish in the league. And, despite having met just 10 days ago in the FA Cup where City came out 2-0 winners, both sides have since played two further games.

We decided to have another chat with NUFC360 about that quarter-final and a look ahead to this weeks league meeting...

-----

Thanks once again for joining us, It’s hasn’t been long since the two sides last faced off, in what was a relatively one-sided affair to say the least. Do you expect a similar tactical set-up from Steve Bruce this time out, or a different approach?

There will be quite a few changes from our last game, as we have quite a few niggles and injuries in the squad at the moment. Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Lascelles, Carroll, Hayden and Sean Longstaff are all unlikely to feature. I think Bruce will be a bit more forward thinking this time around. It was very one-sided last time, but if you hang in for long enough, you could get one on the counter. We're safe, which was our biggest concern, but we can still climb the table. So in that sense, we have more to play for than City does. I would feel fairly safe when it comes to nicking that second spot for you.

fbl-eng-fa-cup-newcastle-man-city (6)
(Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS / POOL / AFP)

What was the reaction amongst Newcastle fans to the way Steve Bruce set up his side in the FA Cup last weekend?

It was to be expected that we'd try to be compact and sit deep. But we did nothing with the ball which was disappointing. You need to take your chances when you get them. Second half was a lot better from us, but the second goal killed it. People were obviously disappointed, as we've had better results across the board when we go for it. We're currently six unbeaten in the league. We simply didn't do enough.

Newcastle have played since these two sides last faced off. What changed in the game against West Ham, if anything at all, and what can be taken from the 2-2 draw that can be applied to Wednesday’s game?

We went back to a more attacking formation. Although we went behind twice, we also came back both times. It wasn't a great game at all, with West Ham edging the dominance. 2-2 was a fair result. I hope Bruce sticks with the tactics that has gotten us some good results, but seeing that we're without some of our best players, it will take some doing. I fear our back four will be unable to handle it well.

newcastle-united-v-west-ham-united-premier-league
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

How do you expect Newcastle to approach the game at the Etihad Stadium, given the way Southampton set-up and defeated Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday?

If we can find a balance where we're compact while assertive when going forward, I think we have enough in us to do damage. The Southampton win is an inspiration, but not something that's pulled off too often. Interestingly, City have nine losses this season, while NUFC have 12. It's been a weird one. Anything can happen to anyone, bar Liverpool, who's been dominant beyond belief.

Do you have a Newcastle predicted XI, and score prediction?

I think City takes it with a 3-1 win. We will fight for it with the cup loss being fresh in memory. But it won't hold up. As for Newcastle's XI, I'm thinking it'll be the following; Dubravka (GK) - Manquillo (RB), Fernandez (CB), Schar (CB), Rose (LB) - Lazaro (RW), Bentaleb (CM), Shelvey (CM), Ritchie (LW) - Joelinton (ACM) - Gayle (Striker). 

-----

You can follow our guests on Twitter here: @NUFC360

You can follow our Author on Twitter here: @harrywinters16

