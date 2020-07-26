City Xtra
Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Norwich City (w/ Chris Reeve)

Harry Winters

Manchester City welcome Norwich City to the Etihad Stadium on the final day of 2019/20 Premier League season.

In what will be Norwich’s final Premier League game for at least a year, after a dismal campaign resulted in relegation, it will also be the final time David Silva graces the Premier League, as he prepares to depart the club after an incredible 10 years.

Although City’s 38th and final league game will be significantly less dramatic than past final day fixtures, we spoke to Chris Reeve from TalkNorwichCity in our final 'Ask the Opposition' of the season, to discuss the Canaries' campaign, rising Norwich stars and to look ahead to this weekend’s game.

-----

Firstly, thank you for joining us Chris. Given the incredible year Norwich had last year in the Championship and the rather impressive start Norwich had to this season, what do you feel has gone wrong for Daniel Farke’s side?

Norwich came into the Premier League with their chests puffed out, trying to do things the Norwich way and the only time that we have seen that was, unfortunately for you guys, against Manchester City. We showed great confidence that day, it was literally like David vs Goliath with Norwich written off. I even had a bet on City winning 7-0 and Aguero to score four.

But since then, a lot has gone wrong at Norwich. First of all, we have been crippled by injuries and we’ve been mugged off by VAR on multiple occasions but the bottom line is that we haven’t been good enough in many different departments. The main one has probably been our tactics and strategies given we’ve not ever played to the opposition. We have always tried to play the Norwich way, but Norwich don’t have the ability to play that way in the Premier League, even though we did in the Championship.

This season there have been games where we have only lost 1-0 but the quality of the opponent has been so much better with their expensive individuals, who are worth more than our entire squad, proving the difference.

norwich-city-v-toulouse-pre-season-friendly

Following on from the previous point, how do you think it went so wrong, so quickly for Norwich this season?

I think again the injuries - we had been crippled and were then coming up against the best teams. We went into the winter and were shockingly starting to look exhausted. I mean for the game against City we had nine players out injured and having to use players that would be in your B and C team, which makes it impossible to catch a break.

In the Championship, you get more space, more time and unlike the Premier League, it is unforgiving. The unforgiving nature of the league has ultimately been pounded by that unforgivingness repeatedly this season. That isn’t anyones fault, we just haven’t had the quality.

Another reason why we have struggled is because the recruitment has been nowhere near the mark. Our sporting director Stuart Webber came out and did an interview recently and said that we had got it completely wrong. In terms of loans, we bought in six or seven players but have since sent six of them back - one of them including former Manchester City academy player Patrick Roberts, who we thought would hit the ground the running, but Todd Cantwell has been amazing.

norwich-city-v-manchester-city-premier-league

You’ve mentioned injuries, recruitment and overall tactics/strategy but what do you feel needs to change at Norwich if they are to bounce back into the Premier League next season?

If Norwich are to bounce back to the Premier League, it is evident that we are going to need a paint job, to do up Norwich City football club because what we’ve done really is we have tried to almost botch the Premier League. We spent just £700,000 on transfer fees and upwards of just £8/£8.5 million in total, which isn’t good enough for any club who hopes to survive in the Premier League. It isn’t actually good enough to even be promoted from the Championship. So, Norwich need to sign players and sign several players because some of the current players aren’t motivated by Daniel Farke anymore because of the torrid time we’ve had since the restart, it’s been dreadful.

Obviously Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis have been Norwich’s standout performers this season - are you worried that Norwich could lose their top talents as a result of relegation?

First of all I would be disappointed if we lose any of our academy prospects like Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis, but I think a player that will leave is Ben Godfrey. He has been earmarked with a move to Manchester United and I wouldn’t actually be that worried if he did leave.

I think Max Aarons is a phenomenal talent and it will be very disappointing if he goes because I think he’ll be playing at a top four club and before long be playing for England. There is also a lot of talk around Cantwell because of his personal brand and although he is a fantastic player we do have players who can play in his position, unlike Max who would leave a gaping hole in his position because of his quality, which would worry me.

I think the likes of Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul will stay, because people forget that Norwich have given these players the opportunity to rebuild their individual careers.

norwich-city-v-leicester-city-premier-league

Todd Cantwell is one player that has been linked with the likes of Manchester City and several other leading top-flight clubs. How highly do you rate him, and do you really feel that he could play for a club like Manchester City at some stage?

This has very much been Todd Cantwell’s break through season and he’s deservedly been getting a lot of plaudits, but last season we even interviewed Cantwell when he was on the verge of not even getting a new contract. Now you have got the majority of the top six clubs rumoured to have an interest in him. Liverpool have been linked with him, Leicester likewise. He just has so much confidence for such a young guy.

He is more suited to the Premier League than the Championship, but will he make it at a bigger club? He isn’t good enough to start for Manchester City but I don’t think Todd would want to move to a club where he will have to sit on the bench, much like Phil Foden last season at City. But he definitely has what it takes to make it at a mid table Premier League side.

norwich-city-v-crystal-palace-premier-league

Given that there isn’t too much riding on Sunday’s game for both teams, what are your general thoughts ahead of it?

I cannot emphasis enough how weak and feeble this Norwich team are. The difference between the side that beat Manchester City at Carrow Road and the team that will play at the Etihad is that, although we will have first team players, our confidence is so low, like -55, it’s honestly dreadful.

For Norwich fans, we just want to see the side keep it at 0-0 for as long as possible because as soon as Manchester City score one, the flood gates will open big time. We make the most horrendous individual errors but you have to remember that the players don’t have anything to lose and we will want to try and put on a show and almost prove another point against City, which would act as a big statement.

Though, Norwich versus Man City have been rather enjoyable over the years. Grant Holt scored in his last game in a win against City, Jonny Howson has scored a wonder goal against you and of course, we had the game in September, which I think derailed your season. From that point onwards it looked as if we had knocked the stuffing out of City. That 3-2 win really was a special night for Norwich City.

But that also scares me coming into this game because Manchester City will have redemption on their minds - they were embarrassed back in September. You could easily destroy us, take us to the carpet cleaners, rip us to shreds on Sunday.

norwich-city-v-burnley-fc-premier-league

What do you think Norwich’s starting XI will be? And could we get a score prediction?

Starting XI: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis; Tettey, McLean, Cantwell, Hernandez, Vrancic; Pukki.

Score Prediction: I think it will be 6-0 City but as long as it is below the record 9-1 loss Ipswich suffered against United, I’m happy. 

-----

You can follow Chris and TNC on twitter here: @ChrisReeve | @TalkNorwichCity

by

Alphie Izzett