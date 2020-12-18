Ask The Opposition - Southampton vs Man City (w/The Saints View)

Manchester City’s worst start to a Premier League season in over a decade continued as draws against Manchester United and West Brom in the past week saw the Blues fall eight points behind leaders Liverpool, with just five wins from their opening twelve games.

City, who have managed to score just one goal in their past 180 minutes of football, have only found the back of the net 18 times in the Premier League - half as many as they had scored at the same point in the 2018/19 season.

It's unknown whether Guardiola’s side’s troubles will continue, however the games certainly will. This Saturday, City travel to the south-coast to face an in-form Southampton side who currently sit above them in the table, albeit having a played a game more.

Ralph Hassenhuttl team have continued from where they left off last season with seven wins, three draws and three defeats so far and currently occupy third place in the league.

Ahead of City’s 13th Premier League game - and third in seven days - we spoke to Dan from The Saints View to discuss Southampton's season, players, manger and the game itself.

Given the excellent start to the season for Southampton, have the expectation amongst fans changed in terms of where they expect to be come the end of the season?

I think given the way we finished last season, particularly after the restart, the vast majority of Saints fans expected a top-half finish this season. However, there's now inevitably talk of Europe, how serious that is I'm not too sure but yes I think expectations have increased slightly whilst not getting to carried away.

What would now be deemed a successful season for the Saints given the start?

A top-eight finish in my personal opinion but there's absolutely no reason why we can't finish in a European place. The season has churned out some ridiculous results for all Premier League sides and it certainly feels like this is our best opportunity to get European football in a while.

Given James Ward-Prowse’s remarkable start to the season, is there any worry amongst fans that he could be the next big-money departure from the club, should the form continue for the remainder of the campaign?

Slightly. I think everyone's focus in that sense right now is whether Danny Ings will sign a new contract or not. The deal is on the table but the longer he waits to sign, the more nervous Saints fans will be. As for Ward-Prowse, having signed a five-year contract in the summer I can see him staying for the 2021/22 season at least, especially if we're in Europe. He's also grown up at the club and I think a move away isn't on his mind quite yet.

Considering Manchester City’s form this season, and the state of their style of play, would you be dissatisfied with a point at the weekend?

Personally, no. It depends on how both sides play on the day of course but for me, it's still a ridiculously talented side that we're playing. If City show up and we don't and they take the points, I don't think too many fans would complain but obviously if it's vice-versa and we don't win then that's when there'll be some groans. For me, a draw would be a good result, regardless of our respective positions.

How long do you realistically think the club can keep hold of Ralph Hassenhuttl before he starts being targeted by some of Europe’s major clubs?

I can see Ralph staying for at least the next year-and-a-half in all honesty. He committed to the club with a four-year deal in the summer and, if we become a competitive Premier League outfit that qualifies for Europe, I think he'll want to stay for at least another season. Having said that, I would be incredibly surprised to see him see out the remainder of his contract.

Score prediction and how you see the game going at the weekend?

I think it will be an even game with both sides creating chances. We won't sit back and we'll come at City, knowing that it's a decent chance to pick up a famous win. However, at the end of the day it's still Manchester City and, for me, I think we'll take a point and move on to the next game. 1-1.

