Manchester City head to Molineux on Monday evening to kick off their new Premier League campaign against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves, with the Blues looking to continue their fine form in the seasons opening games.

City, who’s 2020/21 season begins a week later than most others due to participation in the latter stages of Champions League, come up against a Wolves side who strolled to victory against Sheffield United last weekend. Their quick-fire goals were enough to secure the three points, though that did precede being dumped out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening, after suffering a shock defeat to Stoke City.

Ahead of what is likely to be a tense first fixture for Manchester City, who have come unstuck against Wolves on several occasions in recent times, we spoke to Dave Azzopardi from Talking Wolves, to discuss the club’s expectations for the campaign, star players, transfers and what to expect from the home side on Monday evening.

Thanks for joining us Dave. Wolves began the season with a convincing win over Sheffield United, what would represent a successful season this campaign?

A successful campaign for Wolves would be to get back into European football. The Europa League was a great achievement for the club last season and despite finishing 7th again, we missed out on qualifying for it this season. There was plenty of disappointment, so I’m sure we’ll be trying our best to get back into the Europa League or even the Champions League this campaign!

Raul Jimenez was particularly impressive against Sheffield United - how fundamental is he to Wolves’ style of play?

Raul is fantastic! His work rate was great against Sheffield United and with him not having international duty over the pre-season period, I’m hoping we’ll see an extremely sharp Jimenez over the early stages of the season.

Wolves convincingly beat Manchester City twice last season, are you confident of securing a result on Monday?

They were both very memorable games and we really had to dig in deep to grab the results in those two. It’s going to be really tricky, it’s Manchester City’s season opener - they’re going to want to get off to a strong start. I’ll always back Wolves, but it’ll be tough.

Wolves have recruited a few players in the ongoing transfer window - how do you feel about the new signings, most notably the big money moves from Portugal?

I like the new signings. We’ve spent a fair bit on Fabio Silva - who is one for the future. I’m sure we’ll still be looking to recruit one or two more players but I think the biggest plus is keeping players like Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Ruben Neves.

How do you see Monday’s game going and can we get a score prediction and predicted Wolves starting XI?

I’m going to be very brave and say 2-1 Wolves! It’s tough to call the starting XI - I’d probably say the same team as the win over Sheffield United but it wouldn’t surprise me to see Nuno bulk out the midfield a bit more.

I’ll probably go with: Patricio; Marcal, Saiss, Coady, Boly, Adama; Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho; Jota, Jimenez

