Aston Villa v Manchester City: Match Preview

The Sky Blues have enjoyed a near-perfect start to the season, dropping just two points in five games this season.

City currently sit second in the table, two points behind Arsenal who are the only side to have won all five games thus far. However, the Gunners are yet to face a side who you'd expect to cause them problems and will face a much tougher test this weekend against Manchester United.

The Manchester natives will be heading into this game highly confident after their destruction of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Erling Haaland stole the headlines after bagging his second consecutive hat-trick, but it was also a fantastic team performance from the reigning Champions who looked frightening at times in their encounter with the newly promoted side.

New signing Julian Alvarez also scored a brace in his first start for the club, proving that The Cityzens won't just be relying on the Norwegian as the source for all their goals this season.

City had looked somewhat shaky in the two games prior to the Forest match, having been two goals behind in both matches before staging comebacks to rescue a draw and a win in the respective matches.

Their destruction of the newly promoted side quelled any fears that fans may have had of a decline in the club's form and City will now be very confident heading into the Villa match.

IMAGO / PA Images

In contrast, Villa are heading into this game low on both form and confidence, with pressure mounting on head coach Steven Gerrard after a disappointing end to last season and a poor start to the new campaign.

The Villains have won only one of their five games so far this season, losing the other four.

Gerrard's team got off to a terrible start to the season, losing to the now managerless Bournemouth 2-0, they won their first home game against Everton but have since lost three games in a row to Crystal Palace, West Ham and Arsenal.

The Midlands club currently sit second bottom of the league with a goal difference of minus five thanks to their dreadful start to the season- only Leicester have had a worse start to the season, who are currently bottom of the league with one solitary point.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This poor start to the season has left fans' patience wearing thin in their head coach, who will be desperate to turn the tide by causing an upset against the reigning champions today.

Ultimately, it is hard to see anything other than a City win occurring in this one given both sides' respective starts to the season. The only shred of hope for Villa fans is that Pep Guardiola may be tempted to rotate a number of his key players in the clash, with one eye on the Sky Blues' midweek Champions League fixture against Sevilla.

The advantage of Villa Park's fantastic atmosphere also cannot be overlooked as this could spur the home side on to put in a more respectable performance than what has been served up recently.

However, considering Villa's terrible start to the season and levels of fan dissatisfaction close to breaking point, an early goal could be key in quietening the home support for City.

What's for sure is that the visitors will be hoping for a more straightforward victory than their title-deciding win against Villa on the final day of last season.

Predicted scoreline: Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester City

Read More Manchester City Coverage: