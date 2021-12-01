Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Aston Villa vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    Manchester City travel to Birmingham on Wednesday night as they take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, on matchday 14 and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world!
    Pep Guardiola’s men produced a hard-earned result against a competitive West Ham side last weekend. The Citizens ultimately outplayed David Moyes’ side to earn all three points with a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho.

    City now travel to Villa Park, and all the attention will turn towards former Villa captain and local boy Jack Grealish - as he returns to his boyhood club for the first time after his £100 million transfer to the Premier League champions.

    The Blues currently sit second in the Premier League, with only a one-point difference between themselves and league leaders Chelsea before this game.

    A statement victory against local rivals Manchester United and powerful performances against Everton and West Ham, combined with favourable results from championship contenders, has helped the Mancunians close a six-point difference to the top.

    Meanwhile, Villa have had an underwhelming start to their season, as the Birmingham side currently struggle to replace former captain Jack Grealish.

    Following a poor run of form, manager Dean Smith was replaced by Steven Gerrard. Under Gerrard’s guidance, the club have won both of their fixtures, however they are currently 13th in the table with five wins, one draw and seven losses so far.

    Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game at Villa Park!

    Kick-Off Time

    United Kingdom

    20:15 BST

    United Arab Emirates

    23:15 UAE

    United States of America

    Eastern time: 14:15 EST

    Pacific time: 11:15 PST

    The City Xtra YouTube Channel

    What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

    Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

    How to Watch

    In the UK, Wednesday’s match will be broadcast live only on Amazon Prime Video.

    Highlights of the fixture will be available on the club’s official website later in the evening, while a full match replay will be available with a CITY+ subscription.

    For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live coverage of the game as well.

    For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

    beIN Sports Premium 2 and beIN Sports CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

    For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

    City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

