    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Aymeric Laporte Closing in on Landmark, Eye-Opening Gabriel Jesus Stat Revealed – Watford vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

    After three points were secured at Villa Park in midweek, Manchester City continue their travels as they face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening. Ahead of the game, we run you through all the stats to look out for!
    Author:

    City narrowly avoided a potential slip-up against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side in midweek, and as the Premier League title-holders look to retain their crown for a second time under Pep Guardiola, plenty will be expecting the club to record their fifth successive top-flight win.

    Up next is Watford at Vicarage Road.

    The Hornets, who currently occupy 17th position in the Premier League table, have won just two of their seven matches following the arrival of Claudio Ranieri, including a 4-1 thumping of Manchester United.

    Ahead of Saturday’s clash at Vicarage Road, City Xtra are here to run you through all the notable numbers for the game!

    Watford

    • Watford are averaging 1.71 goals per game this season since the appointment of Claudio Ranieri - an increase of 0.71 per game since the Italian took charge.
    • Emmanuel Dennis has scored six goals this term – more than any Manchester City player.
    • Watford are currently conceding an average of 4.79 shots on target per game this season - a stat superior to just three Premier League sides.
    • The Hornets are yet to record a single clean sheet this term.
    • Watford have attempted 10 through balls this season – the fewest in the Premier League.
    • Ranieri’s side are registering a pass accuracy percentage of 73% - a stat bettered by 17 teams.

    Manchester City

    • Only Liverpool (54) have created more ‘big chances’ than Manchester City this season – 39.
    • No City player has had more goal involvements in the Premier League this term than Gabriel Jesus (9).
    • Pep Guardiola’s side have won 63% of their tackles attempted – the highest across the division.
    • City have completed just 18% of their 319 crosses (2nd highest in the division) throughout the ongoing campaign - a stat bettered by 18 Premier League sides.
    • Across the division, Manchester City have made the fewest interceptions this term – 92.
    • The Sky Blues have completed 83% of their passes in the final third this season – the highest in the Premier League.
    • City have made the fewest clearances this term 134 - 72 fewer than any other Premier League side.

    Previous Meetings

    • Manchester City have beaten Watford in each of their previous 13 encounters.
    • Watford have defeated City in just four of their 18 top-flight meetings.
    • Manchester City have won their previous three matches against Watford by an aggregate score of 18-0.
    • City’s most recent loss to Watford came in March 1989.
    • Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have scored an average of 4.3 goals per game against the Hornets.
    • Watford have won just 16% of their matches against Manchester City.

    Landmarks

    • Aymeric Laporte will make his 125th appearance for the club, should he feature in Saturday’s match.
    • Raheem Sterling is just two goals away from 100 Premier League goals.

    Aymeric Laporte Closing in on Landmark, Eye-Opening Gabriel Jesus Stat Revealed – Watford vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

