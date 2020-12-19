NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Aymeric Laporte dropped from entire match day squad, Ferran Torres at striker! - Southampton vs Man City (Team News)

Aymeric Laporte dropped from entire match day squad, Ferran Torres at striker! - Southampton vs Man City (Team News)

Manchester City travel to face Southampton at St Mary's this afternoon, as Pep Guardiola's side look to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with West Brom in midweek.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City travel to face Southampton at St Mary's this afternoon, as Pep Guardiola's side look to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with West Brom in midweek.

Here's how he's lined up the side...

-----

Ederson starts in goal. Kyle Walker comes back into the side after being rested in midweek, with Joao Cancelo on the other side at left-back. And the centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and John Stones returns. 

In midfield, Rodri keeps his place at the base of midfield and will need to be on top of his game to control a dominant Saints midfield. In front of him, Ilkay Gundogan, who was one of City's best performers in midweek, starts alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The front three is probably the biggest conundrum for Guardiola at the moment. But today he's opted for Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling on the wings. That leaves the striker spot; which looks like it's Ferran Torres in Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Agüero's absence. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

WhatsApp Image 2020-12-19 at 13.47.41
Match Coverage

Aymeric Laporte dropped from entire match day squad, Ferran Torres at striker! - Southampton vs Man City (Team News)

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league (6)
Transfer Rumours

Man City prepared to listen to offers for full-back - player 'considering his options'

italy-v-belgium-uefa-european-under-17-championship-semi-final
News

"Man City and Bayern Munich are the teams of my heart" - PSV striker speaks about his future desires

fbl-ger-bundesliga-bayern-munich-wolfsburg
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'closely monitoring' Bayern Munich midfielder - Man United and Liverpool also interested

ATO
Match Coverage

Ask The Opposition - Southampton vs Man City (w/The Saints View)

OR
Match Coverage

The Opposition Report: Southampton [PL]

PT
Match Coverage

John Stones and Kyle Walker to come back into the side, Rodri to retain his place - Predicted XI: Southampton vs Man City (PL)

PCN
Match Coverage

"No, he is so important for us that he won't rest!" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Southampton)

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-marseille (2)
News

Pep Guardiola reveals further injury struggles for key forward - player missed two days of training