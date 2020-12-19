Aymeric Laporte dropped from entire match day squad, Ferran Torres at striker! - Southampton vs Man City (Team News)

Manchester City travel to face Southampton at St Mary's this afternoon, as Pep Guardiola's side look to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with West Brom in midweek.

Here's how he's lined up the side...

-----

Ederson starts in goal. Kyle Walker comes back into the side after being rested in midweek, with Joao Cancelo on the other side at left-back. And the centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and John Stones returns.

In midfield, Rodri keeps his place at the base of midfield and will need to be on top of his game to control a dominant Saints midfield. In front of him, Ilkay Gundogan, who was one of City's best performers in midweek, starts alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The front three is probably the biggest conundrum for Guardiola at the moment. But today he's opted for Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling on the wings. That leaves the striker spot; which looks like it's Ferran Torres in Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Agüero's absence.

-----

