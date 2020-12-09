Aymeric Laporte returns to the side! - Manchester City vs Marseille (Team News)

Manchester City host their final Group C game in this seasons Champions League tonight as they welcome French outfit Marseille. After already confirming top spot in the group, Pep Guardiola has made a host of changes with the Manchester derby looming.

Here's how he's set up...

-----

There's a first Champions League start for Zack Steffen; with the American giving Ederson a well earned rest. Kyle Walker comes at right-back ahead of Joao Cancelo, whilst Nathan Aké comes in at left-back. In centre-back, there is a partnership of Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia.

In defensive midfield, Fernandinho comes into the side after an impressive showing in Porto. Ahead of him, Bernardo Silva is partnered by Ilkay Gundogan.

In the forward line, Riyad Mahrez starts on the right with Phil Foden on the left. And it looks like Ferran Torres continues his Champions League duties up-front.

-----

