Barcelona Announce Official Squad For Manchester City Game

Barcelona have announced their official squad list for tonight's game against Manchester City, and there are some massive names in the list.

The Catalan club are showing no signs of going easy tonight, with all of their big hitters being named in the official squad list. Frenkie De Jong is in the list, which may put to bed some of the rumours Manchester United are pushing hard for him.

Manchester City will have their work cut out tonight.

Ansu Fati has a place in the squad for Barcelona. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Robert Lewandowski is in the squad list for Barcelona, and will provide a massive test for the centre-back pairing Pep Guardiola chooses to play tonight.

A player Manchester City targeted in Jules Kounde is also in the squad, with the player still not registered to play an official La Liga game as of yet.

There are no signs of Barcelona taking the friendly lightly, with Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Gavi all being named.

Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also in the squad, amid heavy rumours the player is nearing a move to the London club. Memphis Depay's move to Juventus fell apart in recent days, and he is also named in the squad.

Manchester City will know tonight will be no easy game, and may use it to test themselves against a team they may get in the Champions League group stage this season.

It is an intriguing prospect of a game, and it will be interesting to see how many from Barcelona's squad actually start the game.

