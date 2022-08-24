Barcelona vs Manchester City Game Almost Sold Out

Barcelona vs Manchester City's game tonight is almost sold out, as the two clubs look to raise money for ALS.

Manchester City play Barcelona tonight in a friendly, and the proceeds from the game will go to an ALS charity. The Spotify Camp Nou is almost sold out, with almost 80,000 tickets sold for the game, it is expected that it may sell out as it edges closer to kick-off time.

It is for a great cause, and both teams are ready to put on a show for the fans that are coming to the game.

According to COPE, Manchester City and Barcelona's friendly game is almost sold out tonight at the Spotify Camp Nou. The proceeds from the game will go to an ALS charity, as both teams look to raise money for the disease.

Both teams are expected to rest players, with crucial games in the league coming up for both at the weekend. Manchester City play Crystal Palace at 3pm on Saturday, and Barcelona host Real Valladolid on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Manchester City will be wary of injuries to their centre-backs, after Nathan Ake came off with a groin issue on Saturday in the game against Newcastle United.

Aymeric Laporte is still recovering from surgery he received at the end of last season, so any further injuries would put Manchester City in real bother.

The game is for a great cause, and should be a brilliant spectacle between two of world football's best clubs.

