"Be ready and don't complain much" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs West Brom)

Manchester City welcome West Brom to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night as they look to press on in the Premier League. The Blues played out a drab 0-0 draw with Manchester United at the weekend and will be looking for a much improved performance.

Here's all the key quotes from Pep Guardiola...

A tribute to Gerard Houllier

This morning brought the sad news that former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier had passed away. Pep Guardiola has paid his tribute:

"It is sad news. On behalf of Manchester City, deep condolences to his family. He was an incredibly lovely person. I met him through UEFA, when we played Lyon, when I was playing for Barcelona. Sad news for all world football..."

Planning ahead...

Pep Guardiola was asked about the upcoming months, with a testing winter period just around the corner, and a Champions League Round of 16 in February.

"Everyone has a tendency to figure out what's going to happen, I don't know. I don't know what will happen tomorrow against West Brom so I cannot think about three/four months or next season. Everything is speculation."

"I learned when I was in Germany how big, important, historic they [Gladbach] are. It is a club I respect a lot, the quality and beauty of their football. The only concern I have is arrive in the best condition possibly in February against them. I saw the highlights, I didn't see much of them properly and we start to work on this from now on."

Sergio Agüero a doubt, Garcia and Zinchenko out

After missing the Manchester Derby with a stomach problem, Sergio Agüero has only today returned to training and Pep is yet to decide whether he'll feature in tomorrow's game.

Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also still sidelined with their own injuries and will play no part.

Laporte still has chances to play

Aymeric Laporte once seemed completely undroppable. But since John Stones' resurgence in form, the Frenchman has had to watch from the sidelines. Pep Guardiola says he'll need to show he deserves to start in his performances:

"It depends on the performance. John is performing well and that's why he is playing but there are a lot of games. Everyone has to be ready. Be ready and don't complain much - you may have a chance around the corner."

Playing games in midweek

It's now the time where Manchester City will be playing competitive games every three days. Pep Guardiola however, is used to the hectic schedule:

"In the Premier League so far the teams in Europe play in different conditions to others and now everyone plays the same amount of games until February. We are lucky to play in Europe but now is the time to play games."

"Every season we play Champions League to the latter stages so I'm used to playing more with less recovery than others. We accept - it means you're playing in bigger stages. With how it happened all around the world, the recovery doesn't matter as much."



