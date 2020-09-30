Benjamin Mendy to be dropped - Predicted Team: Man City vs Burnley (Carabao Cup)

In the victory over Bournemouth in the last round of this year's edition of the Carabao Cup, Manchester City deployed several teenagers and a pair of 20-year-olds in an extremely youthful side that edged past the Cherries.

Here's what we expect to see on Wednesday night as Pep Guardiola looks to balance cup duties with one eye on Leeds United at the weekend...

Team Prediction

It's a safe bet to imagine that Zack Steffen will start in goal after a very solid debut last week. He's been impressing off the pitch as well as on it and, should this game go to penalties, I think we'll see him star.

Kyle Walker started the last cup game as captain but I just can't see a repeat of that here - he needs a rest! So I think we might have Eric García playing as right-back, with John Stones partnering Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the middle. Oleksandr Zinchenko has been back in training for a few days now, and we're short of defensive options, so a start on the left would make sense.

The midfield was youthful against Bournemouth and I expect to see the same here. Tommy Doyle and Rodri strike me as the most likely pair to start once more and I think Phil Foden will join them in the more advanced role.

Up front, it'll be another chance for Ferran Torres to start impressing in a Manchester City shirt. Liam Delap looks like a given after he scored a debut goal against Bournemouth in the previous round, although we are short on fully fit forwards. So I think Raheem Sterling will be made to play both in this game and the Leeds match at the weekend.

-----

The bench is a bit of a lottery once again. Cole Palmer is the perfect example of someone who I would love to start but whom I think will stay a substitute for now. He'll be joined, if I had to guess, by Scott Carson, Fernandinho, Felix Nmecha, Kevin de Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy and Riyad Mahrez.

-----

