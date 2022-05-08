Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan Approach Major Landmarks - Manchester City vs Newcastle United Stat Preview (Premier League)

Manchester City host Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, in what is guaranteed to be an enthralling contest, with the hosts having an opportunity to take a major stride towards the Premier League crown.

After enduring yet another nightmarish end to their Champions League aspirations, following Real Madrid coming back from the dead to beat emerge 3-1 winners in the semi-final, Manchester City’s double-winning hopes came to a close.

However, Manchester City have had no time to rest on their laurels, as defeating an in-form Newcastle United side must be on their agenda to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points following Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Saturday night.

Eddie Howe’s men sit in tenth after a phenomenal job done by the Englishman following the takeover of the North-East club, which is also indicated by how they have won four of their last five league games.

In what is set to be a cracking contest at the Etihad Stadium, with plenty to play for for the hosts in particular, here are some of the more intriguing statistics worth keeping an eye out for!

Manchester City

Rodri has made the most passes out of any player while under pressure in the Premier League (422).

IMAGO / Action Plus Ederson has made the least number of saves out of any goalkeeper in the division this campaign (55). IMAGO / Action Plus Riyad Mahrez has directly contributed to four goals in his last four appearances (two goals and two assists). IMAGO / PA Images

Joao Cancelo (first), Aymeric Laporte (second) and Rodri (fourth) rank in the top five players to have played the most number of passes in the English top-flight this season.

Kevin De Bruyne ranks third out of midfielders in the league to have put in the most number of crosses this term (149).

Ilkay Gundogan ranks in the top 1% for midfielders in the top five leagues in Europe for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 over the last 365 days (4.37 per 90).

Newcastle United

Newcastle only sit behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League form table since January.

Joelinton has committed the third most fouls in the league this term (56).

IMAGO / Colorsport Chris Wood ranks third among players caught offside the most number of times in the English top-flight this campaign (24). IMAGO / News Images Martin Dubravka is ranked 18th in the league for goalkeepers with the most saves made this season (64). IMAGO / Colorsport

Ciaran Clark is one of the only 20 players to have received a red card at least once in the division this season.

Previous Meetings

Manchester City and Newcastle United have faced each other 185 times in all competitions- with the former winning 73, the latter winning 72 and 40 games ending in draws.

Pep Guardiola has eight wins, one draw and one loss against the Magpies in his ten meetings against them across all competitions.

Manchester City won 4-0 in the last fixture between these two sides in December.

Potential Landmarks

Bernardo Silva is just two goals away from scoring 50 goals for Manchester City.

IMAGO / PA Images Ilkay Gundogan is just three goals shy of reaching 50 goals in a Manchester City shirt. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Jack Grealish could make his 120th Premier League appearance against Newcastle United. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube